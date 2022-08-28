The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

farmfest_2017IMG_1472 copy.JPG

Attendees fill the grounds at the Bob Evans Farm Festival in this 2017 photo.

 Submitted photo

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Cooper Alan, Nashville-based singer-songwriter and up-and-coming country star, and Girl Named Tom, winners of the 21st season of “The Voice” in 2021, will serve as official headliners of the Bob Evans Farm Fest in Rio Grande, Ohio, from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16.

The signature event, now in its 51st year, takes place each fall on the original Bob Evans Farm — the birthplace of the brand and where the original Bob Evans restaurant still stands today — to celebrate and pay homage to the farming community.

