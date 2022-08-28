RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Cooper Alan, Nashville-based singer-songwriter and up-and-coming country star, and Girl Named Tom, winners of the 21st season of “The Voice” in 2021, will serve as official headliners of the Bob Evans Farm Fest in Rio Grande, Ohio, from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16.
The signature event, now in its 51st year, takes place each fall on the original Bob Evans Farm — the birthplace of the brand and where the original Bob Evans restaurant still stands today — to celebrate and pay homage to the farming community.
Like many up-and-coming artists of his generation, Cooper Alan catapulted to social media fame during the pandemic, taking to TikTok and Instagram to share his musical talents with the world. Now with more than 9 million social media followers and 80 million streams of his music, Alan has built a loyal fanbase that has transitioned from virtual live streams to sold-out live shows in venues across the country. He was recently named a “Next Big Thing” by Music Row Magazine. Alan will perform at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
Girl Named Tom, a small-town sibling trio from Pettisville, Ohio, is composed of Josh, Caleb and Bekah Liechty. With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, the Liechty siblings won the hearts of America while becoming the only group to ever win NBC’s “The Voice.” In addition to their chart-topping covers (“River,” “The Chain” and “Dust in the Wind” among others), Girl Named Tom writes original music that could project them to becoming the best-known harmony trio of their generation. The group performed all over the country during its first year before the pandemic struck. Girl Named Tom will perform at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
This year’s Bob Evans Farm Fest will feature favorite fall foods; live musical performances from country music and legendary bluegrass performers; free, on-site camping; crafts from artisans around the country; live demonstrations and family friendly amusements.
The Bob Evans Farm is located on Ohio 588 just off U.S. 35. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The only cost is the price of daily admission, and tickets will not be sold in advance or online. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance gate with either cash or credit card and are $5 for adults and free for children 5 and younger.
