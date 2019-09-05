Thursday, Sept. 5
n Vascular screenings
TIME: by appointment
LOCATION: St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute, Vascular lab
INFORMATION: Three screenings available: Peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery and abdominal aortic aneurysm
$45 per test or $99 for three-test package. Cash, check or credit card accepted. To schedule a screening call 304-526-1492.
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The group is an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and is free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-526-1188.
n Zumba
TIME: 6-7 p.m.
LOCATION: Class is located in the Wellness Center aerobics room on the first floor of St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute.
INFORMATION: A Wellness Class package consists of any eight wellness classes. Packages are $35 or $5 per class for community members/$20 or $3 per class for St. Mary's employees and Wellness Center and Total Woman members. Free trial classes are available. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
n Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10-11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Wellness Center
INFORMATION: Seniors in Motion is a free class. All classes are in the Wellness Center aerobics room on the first floor of St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
LOCATION: PROACT, 800 20th St., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The group is an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and is free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-696-8715.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Walk with a Doc
TIME: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Ritter Park (8th St. Parking Lot), Huntington
INFORMATION: Join Marshall Health physician assistant Michael Grome as he leads a walk and informative talk about healthy aging. This walking group meets at the 8th Street parking lot at Ritter Park in Huntington the first Saturday of every month. Wear comfortable shoes, and bring a friend to this free community wellness initiative.
n Childbirth Class
TIME: all day
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth. This day-long class is offered free of charge, however registration is required. All classes take place at Cabell Huntington Hospital, and the classroom will be specified when you register. ontact Laura Florence at 304-526-BABY (2229) or babyclasses@chhi.org.
Monday, Sept. 9
n Diabetes Support Group - Cutting Carbs
TIME: 6-7 p.m.
LOCATION: Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center, 1249 15th St. Huntington
INFORMATION: Dietitian Jessica Meek will discuss nutrition updates on ways to cut carbs. Light refreshments will be provided. This event is free and open to the public, but please register by calling 304-691-1660. Space may be limited.
n Breastfeeding Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Hoops Family Children's Hospital MOMS classroom, 3rd Floor
INFORMATION: Facilitated by a certified lactation consultant, this informal setting is a great way for new moms to exchange information and experiences about breastfeeding. There is no cost and registration is not required. Call 304-526-6358 for more information.
n Diabetes Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center - 1249 15th St. in the second floor conference room
INFORMATION: The Bruce S. Chertow Diabetes Center at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine hosts a free monthly support group for anyone affected by diabetes. It meets the second Monday of each month. Call 304-691-1661 for more information.
n AARP Huntington Chapter Meeting
TIME: 6-7 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Conference Center, 2825 5th Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: New members welcome. Chapter dues $5 yearly. For more information, call Jane Cleghon, chapter president, at 304-526-1023.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
n Free Diabetic Foot Screening
TIME: 9-11 a.m.
LOCATION: 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500
INFORMATION: If you have diabetes and suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of "pins and needles" or pain in your feet, learn your risks at these free screenings. For more information, call 304-399-3510.
n Self-Compassion Group
TIME: 3:30-5 p.m.
LOCATION: CHH Counseling Services, 517 9th St., 2nd Floor
INFORMATION: Self-compassion and loving-kindness invite us to look at ourselves and others with a greater sense of possibility than what we perceive as right or wrong, good or bad and so on. This group will assist each participant in finding their own way to be open to the experience of self-compassion and loving-kindness.
n Alzheimer's Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: ECCC Resource Room on the Cabell Huntington Hospital campus
INFORMATION: The Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services Department invites anyone affected by Alzheimer's disease as a patient, caregiver or family member to participate in this monthly support group focused on coping with the disease.
For more information, call 304-526-2695 or email seniors@chhi.org.
Baby Care Class
TIME: 6-8 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Soon-to-be parents learn the basics of what to expect once the baby is home. This class offers tips on how to care for baby from feeding to changing diapers. For more information, call 304-526-BABY (2229).
n Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10-11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Wellness Center
INFORMATION: Seniors in Motion is a free class. All classes are in the Wellness Center aerobics room on the first floor of St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
n CAN-CERvive Support Group
TIME: 5-6 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Conference Center, Breakout Room 2
INFORMATION: For more information, call 304-526-1532.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
n Free Foot Screenings
TIME: 9-11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Wound and Hyperbaric Center, Ground Floor, Room G-35
INFORMATION: Offered every Wednesday, the free foot screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses. For more information, call Sabrina Briggs at 304-399-7450.
Thursday, Sept. 12
n Perinatal Bereavement Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: ECCC Resource Room
INFORMATION: If you have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss, you don't have to grieve alone. This support group offers discussion and resources to help you cope with your loss. The group meets the second Thursday of each month at no cost. For more information, call 304-526-2375.
n Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10-11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Wellness Center
INFORMATION: Seniors in Motion is a free class. All classes are in the Wellness Center aerobics room on the first floor of St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The group is an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and is free and open to the public.
n Breast Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Conference Center, Breakout Room 2
INFORMATION: For more information, call 304-526-8221.
n Zumba
TIME: 6-7 p.m.
LOCATION: Class is located in the Wellness Center aerobics room on the first floor of St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute.
INFORMATION: A Wellness Class package consists of any eight wellness classes. Packages are $35 or $5 per class for community members/$20 or $3 per class for St. Mary's employees and Wellness Center and Total Woman members. Free trial classes are available. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
LOCATION: PROACT, 800 20th St, Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The group is an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and is free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-696-8715.
Friday, Sept. 13
n Hold Me Tight Couples Weekend
TIME: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14
LOCATION: CHH Counseling Center, 517 9th St., Huntington
INFORMATION: This weekend will be built on the bestselling book "Hold Me Tight" by Sue Johnson and will be facilitated by certified emotionally focused couples therapists. The goal is to facilitate a more secure connection in your relationship. The cost is $350 per couple. For more information, call 304-526-2049.