HUNTINGTON — High school and college students have the opportunity to explore careers in health professions at the 2019 College Student Development Program and Student Recruitment Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Marshall University Memorial Student Center in the Don Morris Room.
Students can meet representatives from Marshall’s health professional schools and learn about their entrance requirements and the application.
High school and college students, parents, pre-health advisors and school administrators are encouraged to attend this free event, which is sponsored by the National Association of Medical Minority Educators.
Online registration is required and ends Monday, Sept. 23. To register, visit https://namme2019collegefair_marshalluniversity.eventbrite.com.