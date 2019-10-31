Saturday, Nov. 2
Childbirth Class
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth. This day-long class is offered free of charge; however, registration is required. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).
Monday, Nov. 4
Zumba
TIME: 6 to 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This class combines fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobics and fitness to achieve cardio and muscle-toning benefits. Cost is $5 per class or a package of eight classes for $35. Free trial classes are available. More information: 304-526-1660.
Monday, Nov. 4
Breastfeeding Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Hoops Family Children’s Hospital MOMS classroom, third floor
INFORMATION: Facilitated by a certified lactation consultant, this informal setting is a great way for new moms to exchange information and experiences about breastfeeding. There is no cost and registration is not required. More information: 304-526-6358.
Gynecologic Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This free support group is for women with ovarian, cervical and other gynecologic cancers and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served. More information: 304-526-2443.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Free Diabetic Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wound Healing Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500
INFORMATION: Do you suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of “pins and needles,” or pain in your feet? If you have diabetes, regular foot screenings are important. Learn your risks at these free, five-minute screenings. More information: 304-399-3510.
Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Sibling Class
TIME: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Future big brothers and sisters can learn to help care for the new baby. There is no cost for this class, but registration is required. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).
Brain Aneurysm, AVM and Stroke Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: In conjunction with the Joe Niekro Foundation, this free support group is open to anyone who has suffered from a brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation (AVM) or stroke and their family members. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7478.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Free Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center, ground floor
INFORMATION: These free foot screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses. More information: 304-399-7450.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME and LOCATION: 6 p.m. at Fifth Ave. Baptist Church, 1135 5th Ave. or 6:30 p.m. at Madison Avenue Church of God, 1201 Madison Ave.
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information: 304-525-5441 or 304-529-4757.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME and LOCATION: 4:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington or 6:30 p.m. PROACT, 800 20th St.
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information: 304-526-1188 or 304-696-8715.
Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
Zumba
TIME: 6 to 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This class combines fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobics and dance to achieve cardio and muscle-toning benefits. The cost is $5 per class or a package of eight classes for $35. Free trial classes are available. More information: 304-526-1660.
St. Mary’s The Total Woman Girls Night Out
TIME: 6 to 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Macy’s Court, Huntington Mall
INFORMATION: This annual event is free and open to members of The Total Woman program and a guest. Following this year’s theme of “Be Your Own Kind of Beautiful,” the event will feature a fashion show and health information, as well as a mall scavenger hunt with a chance to win one of five $100 Huntington Mall gift cards. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served and free Huntington Mall shopping bags will be given to attendees while supplies last. RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-1271.