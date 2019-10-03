Thursday, Oct.
3-Thursday, Oct. 31
n Wellness Blood Profiles
TIME: 7-10 a.m., Monday — Friday
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Outpatient Center or St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton lab
INFORMATION: During the month of Oct., wellness blood profiles, which include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium, are available for $25. Optional testing is available, with the purchase of a blood profile, for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test. A Vitamin D test can also be added to the profile for an additional $15. Lab work should be performed while fasting and no appointment is necessary. For more information, call 304-526-6670.
Saturday, Oct. 5
n Walk with a Doc
TIME: 8:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Ritter Park
INFORMATION: Join Dr. Vikram Chauhan of Marshall Dentistry and Oral Surgery for a healthy walk and talk about dental hygiene. Wear comfy shoes, bring a friend and walk at your own pace. Walk with a Doc meets monthly at the 8th Street parking lot of Ritter Park. Additional information is available by calling 304-691-1713.
n Childbirth Class
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth. This day-long class is offered free of charge; however, registration is required. For more information, call 304-526-BABY (2229).
n SeniorFest
TIME: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital’s annual celebration of seniors includes a full schedule of activities to help you take charge of your health. Join us for free flu shots, health information, screenings and a wide array of food, games and fun. For more information, call 304-526-2520.
Monday, Oct. 7
n Navigating Grief
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Hospitality House, 2801 S. Staunton Road
INFORMATION: This free support group helps attendees learn how to cope with grief and meet other people who are experiencing the same emotions. Each session consists of four classes. Topics include the definition of grief, stages and expressions of grief, how to deal with grief and practical responses to grief. Registration is required. For more information, call 304-526-1188.
n Zumba
TIME: 6 to 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This class combines fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobics and fitness to achieve cardio and muscle-toning benefits. Cost is $5 per class or a package of eight classes for $35. Free trial classes are available. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
n Breastfeeding Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Hoops Family Children’s Hospital MOMS classroom, third floor
INFORMATION: Facilitated by a certified lactation consultant, this informal setting is a great way for new moms to exchange information and experiences about breastfeeding. There is no cost and registration is not required. For more information, call 304-526-6358.
n Surgical Weight-Control Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION:1115 20th St.
INFORMATION: Join the Center for Surgical Weight Control Team and Maria Veitia, professor and psychologist at Marshall Psychiatry, who will discuss beginner’s yoga. Registration is not required. This session is free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-399-4129.
n Gynecologic Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This free support group is for women with ovarian, cervical and other gynecologic cancers and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-526-2443.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
n Alzheimer’s Disease Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: The Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services Department invites anyone affected by Alzheimer’s disease as a patient, caregiver or family member to participate in this free monthly support group focused on coping with the disease. Registration is not required. For more information, contact seniors@chhi.org or 304-526-2695.
n CAN-CERvive
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is open to patients with cancer, cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. For more information, call 304-526-1532.
n Free Diabetic Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wound Healing Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500
INFORMATION: Do you suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of “pins and needles,” or pain in your feet? If you have diabetes, regular foot screenings are important. Learn your risks at these free, five-minute screenings. For more information, call 304-399-3510.
n Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
n Free Breast Screening
TIME: 1-4 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Breast Center
INFORMATION: This free breast screening consists of a free breast exam and a coupon for a discounted mammogram. Screenings must be scheduled in advance. For more information, call 304-526-1492.
n Free Foot Screenings
TIME: 9-11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center, ground floor
INFORMATION: These free foot screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses. For more information, call 304-399-7450.