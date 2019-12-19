Thursday, Dec. 19

Families Motivating Recovery Support Group

This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public.

Meetings are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington (304-526-1188) and 6:30 p.m. at PROACT, 800 20th St., Huntington (304-696-8715).

Zumba

TIME: 6 to 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor

INFORMATION: This class combines fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobics and dance to achieve cardio and muscle-toning benefits. The cost is $5 per class or a package of eight classes for $35. Free trial classes are available. 304-526-1660.

Monday, Dec. 23

Zumba

TIME: 6 to 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor

INFORMATION: This class combines fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobics and fitness to achieve cardio and muscle-toning benefits. Cost is $5 per class or a package of eight classes for $35. Free trial classes are available. 304-526-1660.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Free Diabetic Foot Screenings

TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.

LOCATION: Wound Healing Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500

INFORMATION: Do you suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of “pins and needles,” or pain in your feet? If you have diabetes, regular foot screenings are important. Learn your risks at these free, five-minute screenings. More information: 304-399-3510.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Families Motivating Recovery Support Group

This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public.

Meetings are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington (304-526-1188) and 6:30 p.m. at PROACT, 800 20th St., Huntington (304-696-8715).

Seniors in Motion

TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.

LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor

INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.

Zumba

TIME: 6 to 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor

INFORMATION: This class combines fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobics and dance to achieve cardio and muscle-toning benefits. The cost is $5 per class or a package of eight classes for $35. Free trial classes are available. More information: 304-526-1660.

Monday, Dec. 30

Zumba

TIME: 6 to 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor

INFORMATION: This class combines fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobics and fitness to achieve cardio and muscle-toning benefits. Cost is $5 per class or a package of eight classes for $35. Free trial classes are available. More information: 304-526-1660.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Seniors in Motion

TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.

LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor

INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.

