Monday, March 2
Breastfeeding Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Hoops Family Children’s Hospital MOMS classroom, third floor
INFORMATION: Facilitated by a certified lactation consultant, this informal setting is a great way for new moms to exchange information and experiences about breastfeeding. There is no cost and registration is not required. More information: 304-526-6358.
Surgical Weight Loss Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Huntington’s Kitchen
INFORMATION: This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome but registration is required. More information: 304-399-4118.
Gynecologic Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This free support group is for women with ovarian, cervical and other gynecologic cancers and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served. More information: 304-526-2443.
Tuesday, March 3
Free Diabetic Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wound Healing Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500
INFORMATION: Do you suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of “pins and needles” or pain in your feet? If you have diabetes, regular foot screenings are important. Learn your risks at these free, five-minute screenings. More information: 304-399-3510.
Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
Wednesday, March 4
Free Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center, ground floor
INFORMATION: Free screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses. More information: 304-399-7450.
Thursday, March 5
Surgical Weight-Control Seminar
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 1115 20th St.
INFORMATION: This free seminar is for adults considering weight-control surgery options. Practical, forthright information will be offered about what to expect before, during and after surgery. Patients will also receive information to assist with their ongoing weight-control success. More information: 304-399-4118.
Vascular Screenings
TIME: by appointment
LOCATION: Vascular Lab, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: Screenings are available for peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery and abdominal aortic aneurysm. The cost is $45 for each test or $99 for all three tests. Cash, check or credit cards are accepted. More information: 304-526-1492.
Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: PROACT, 800 20th St.
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The group is an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and is free and open to the public. More information: 304-696-8715.