Thursday, Sept. 12
Perinatal Bereavement Support Group
6:30 p.m. ECCC Resource Room
INFORMATION: If you have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss, you don't have to grieve alone. This support group offers discussion and resources to help you cope with your loss. The group meets the second Thursday of each month at no cost. Call 304-526-2375.
Seniors in Motion
10-11 a.m. St. Mary's Wellness Center
INFORMATION: Seniors in Motion is a free class. All classes are in the Wellness Center aerobics room on the first floor of St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute. Call 304-399-7444.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
4:30-5:30 p.m. St. Mary's Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The group is an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and is free and open to the public.
Breast Cancer Support Group
5:30-6:30 p.m. St. Mary's Conference Center, Breakout Room 2
INFORMATION: Call 304-526-8221.
Zumba
6-7 p.m. Class is located in the Wellness Center aerobics room on the first floor of St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute.
INFORMATION: A Wellness Class package consists of any 8 wellness classes. Packages are $35 or $5 per class for community members/$20 or $3 per class for St. Mary's employees and Wellness Center and Total Woman members. Free trial classes are available. Call 304-399-7444.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
6:30-7:30 p.m. PROACT, 800 20th St, Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The group is an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and is free and open to the public. Call 304-696-8715.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Hold Me TightCouples Weekend
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14 CHH Counseling Center, 517 9th St., Huntington
INFORMATION: This weekend will be built on the bestselling book "Hold Me Tight" by Sue Johnson and will be facilitated by certified emotionally focused couples therapists. The goal is to facilitate a more secure connection in your relationship. The cost is $350 per couple. Call 304-526-2049.
Prenatal Breastfeeding Class
9-11:30 a.m. Regional Heart Institute Room 205
INFORMATION: To register, or for more information, call 304-526-1394.
Childbirth Class
12:30-3 p.m. Regional Heart Institute Room 205
INFORMATION: To register, or for more information, call 304-526-1394.
Monday, Sept. 16
Sisters of HOPE Breast Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-526-2443.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The group is an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and is free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-525-4204.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Free Diabetic Foot Screening
TIME: 9-11 a.m.
LOCATION: 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500
INFORMATION: If you have diabetes and suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of "pins and needles" or pain in your feet, learn your risks at these free screenings. For more information, call 304-399-3510.
Self-Compassion Group
TIME: 3:30-5 p.m.
LOCATION: CHH Counseling Services, 517 9th St., 2nd Floor
INFORMATION: Self-compassion and loving-kindness invite us to look at ourselves and others with a greater sense of possibility than what we perceive as right or wrong, good or bad and so on. This group will assist each participant in finding their own way to be open to the experience of self-compassion and loving-kindness.
Infant CPR Class
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: TBA when you register
INFORMATION: Staff members from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Hoops Family Children's Hospital teach the basics of performing CPR on infants for parents and caregivers. There is no cost for this program, however registration is required. For more information, call 304-526-BABY (2229).
Parkinson's Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: ECCC Resource Room on the Cabell Huntington Hospital campus
INFORMATION: The Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services Department invites anyone affected by Parkinson's disease as a patient, caregiver or family member to participate in this free monthly support group focused on managing the disease. There is no cost to attend this group. For more information, call 304-526-2695.
Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10-11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Wellness Center
INFORMATION: Seniors in Motion is a free class. All classes are in the Wellness Center aerobics room on the first floor of St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Free Foot Screenings
TIME: 9-11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Wound and Hyperbaric Center, Ground Floor, Room G-35
INFORMATION: Offered every Wednesday, the free foot screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses. For more information, call Sabrina Briggs at 304-399-7450.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6-7 p.m.
LOCATION: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 5th Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The group is an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and is free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-525-5441.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Madison Avenue Church of God, 1201 Madison Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The group is an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and is free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-529-4757.