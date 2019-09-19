Thursday, Sept. 19
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-526-1188.
n Young Adults with Cancer Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: This free support group is for young adults with cancer, young adult cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. For more information, call 304-526-8830.
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: PROACT, 800 20th St., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-696-8715.
n Vascular Screenings
TIME: by appointment
LOCATION: Vascular Lab, St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute First Floor
INFORMATION: Screenings available are for peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery and abdominal aortic aneurysm. Cost is $45 for each test or $99 for all three tests. Cash, check or credit cards are accepted. Screenings are by appointment. For more information, call 304-526-1492.
n Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10-11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute First Floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
n Zumba
TIME: 6-7 p.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute First Floor
INFORMATION: This class combines fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobics and fitness to achieve cardio and muscle-toning benefits. Cost is $5 per class or a package of eight classes for $35. Free trial classes are available. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
Friday, Sept. 20
n Senior Focus Friday
TIME: noon
LOCATION: Huntington's Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave. in Huntington
INFORMATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital's Senior Services is teaming up with Huntington's Kitchen to host Senior Focus Friday, a free event on the third Friday of each month at noon. Upon arrival, participants will be offered education and/or a screening related to the topic of the month. Preparation of a healthy recipe will be demonstrated, accompanied by tips about easy meals that can be made at home. To end the hour, experts from Cabell Huntington Hospital and Marshall Sports Medicine Institute will offer ideas on how seniors can be physically active. Parking vouchers will be provided to participants who use the Pullman Square Parking Garage. Registration is required by calling 304-526-2695.
n Free Prostate Cancer Screening
TIME: 9:30 a.m.-noon, by appointment only
LOCATION: St. Mary's Urology, St. Mary's Outpatient Center, Suite 230
INFORMATION: These free screenings are by appointment only and will consist of a professional exam and prostate-specific antigen test, if ordered by the provider. For more information, call 304-526-1492.
Monday, Sept. 23
n Zumba
TIME: 6-7 p.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute First Floor
INFORMATION: This class combines fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobics and fitness to achieve cardio and muscle-toning benefits. Cost is $5 per class or a package of eight classes for $35. Trial classes are available. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
Tues., Sept. 24
n Surgical Weight Loss Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. For more information, call 304-526-8278.
n Free Diabetic Foot Screening
TIME: 9-11 a.m.
LOCATION: 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500
INFORMATION: If you have diabetes and suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of "pins and needles" or pain in your feet, learn your risks at these free screenings. For more information, call 304-399-3510.
n Self-Compassion Group
TIME: 3:30-5 p.m.
LOCATION: CHH Counseling Services, 517 9th St., 2nd Floor
INFORMATION: Self-compassion and loving-kindness invite us to look at ourselves and others with a greater sense of possibility than what we perceive as right or wrong, good or bad and so on. This group will assist each participant in finding their own way to be open to the experience of self-compassion and loving-kindness.
n Breastfeeding 101
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: TBA when you register
INFORMATION: Breastfeeding can be easier and more enjoyable with the support of others. Cabell Huntington Hospital's breastfeeding classes are taught by lactation consultant Dawn Kinser, RN, BSN, IBCLC-RLC, who offers encouragement and information for nursing mothers. Pre-registration is required by calling 304-526-BABY.
n Stroke Recovery & Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Health South Therapy Gym
INFORMATION: Stroke support groups challenge people to reach beyond their limitations. Social interaction and simply feeling connected to others helps ease the depression and isolation so common after stroke. This group is open to individuals and family members, free of charge, who have suffered a stroke. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Mitzi Beckett, RN at 304-526-6317 or Mitzi.Beckett@chhi.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Fifth Ave. Baptist Church, 1135 5th Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-525-5441.
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Madison Avenue Church of God, 1201 Madison Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-529-4757.