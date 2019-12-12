Thursday, Dec. 12
Perinatal Bereavement Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This group is dedicated to supporting parents who have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. Support group discussion and resources are focused on helping families cope with their loss. Registration is not required. More information: 304-526-2375.
Breast Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. More information: 304-526-8221.
Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Prenatal Breastfeeding Class
TIME: 9 to 11:30 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute Room 205
INFORMATION: Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided. While this class is free and open to expectant mothers, registration is required. More information: 304-526-1394.
Childbirth Class
TIME: 12:30 to 3 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute Room 205
INFORMATION: Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth. This class is offered free of charge; however, registration is required. More information: 304-526-1394.
Monday, Dec. 16
Sisters of HOPE Breast Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served. More information: 304-526-2443.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St.
INFORMATION: Community members can safely receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information: 304-525-4204.
Evening of Memories
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital Harless Auditorium
INFORMATION: Decorate ornaments and display them on a tree in remembrance of a loved one who passed away this year. More information: seniors@chhi.org or 304-526-2695.
Zumba
TIME: 6 to 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This class combines fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobics and fitness to achieve cardio and muscle-toning benefits. Cost is $5 per class or a package of eight classes for $35. Free trial classes are available. More information: 304-526-1660.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
- Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: The Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services Department invites anyone affected by Parkinson’s disease as a patient, caregiver or family member to participate in this free monthly support group focused on managing the disease. There is no cost to attend this group. More information: seniors@chhi.org or 304-526-2695.
- Infant CPR Class
TIME: 6 to 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Staff members from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital teach the basics of performing CPR on infants for parents and caregivers. There is no cost for this program; however, registration is required. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).
- Young Adults with Cancer Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for young adults with cancer, young adult cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-8830.
- Free Diabetic Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wound Healing Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500
INFORMATION: Do you suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of “pins and needles,” or pain in your feet? If you have diabetes, regular foot screenings are important. Learn your risks at these free, five-minute screenings. More information: 304-399-3510.
Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
- Free Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center, ground floor
INFORMATION: Free screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses. More information: 304-399-7450.
Thursday, Dec. 19
- Vascular Screenings
TIME: by appointment
LOCATION: Vascular Lab, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: Screenings are for peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery and abdominal aortic aneurysm. The cost is $45 for each test or $99 for all three tests. Screenings are by appointment. More information: 304-526-1492.
- Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.