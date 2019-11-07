Saturday, Nov. 9
Prenatal Breastfeeding Class
TIME: 9 to 11:30 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute Room 205
INFORMATION: Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided. While this class is free and open to expectant mothers, registration is required. More information: 304-526-1394.
Childbirth Class
TIME: 12:30 to 3 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute Room 205
INFORMATION: Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth. This class is offered free of charge; however, registration is required. More information: 304-526-1394.
Monday, Nov. 11
Diabetes Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center
INFORMATION: The Chertow Diabetes Center at Marshall University hosts a free monthly support group for anyone affected by diabetes. Registration is required. More information: 304-691-1660.
Huntington Area Chapter AARP Meeting
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This monthly meeting is open to all members of the Huntington Area Chapter AARP. New members are welcome. More information: 304-526-1023.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Alzheimer’s Disease Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: The Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services Department invites anyone affected by Alzheimer’s disease as a patient, caregiver or family member to participate in this free monthly support group focused on coping with the disease. Registration is not required. More information: seniors@chhi.org or 304-526-2695.
CAN-CERvive
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is open to patients with cancer, cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-1532.
Perinatal Bereavement Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: If you have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss, you don’t have to grieve alone. This support group offers discussion and resources to help you cope with your loss. Registration is not required. More information: 304-526-2375.
Breast Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. More information: 304-526-8221.