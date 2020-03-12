Monday, March 16
Sisters of HOPE Breast Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served. More information: 304-526-2443.
Tuesday, March 17
Free Diabetic Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wound Healing Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500
INFORMATION: Do you suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of “pins and needles” or pain in your feet? If you have diabetes, regular foot screenings are important. Learn your risks at these free, five-minute screenings. More information: 304-399-3510.
Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: The Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services Department invites anyone affected by Parkinson’s disease as a patient, caregiver or family member to participate in this free monthly support group focused on managing the disease. There is no cost to attend this group. More information: seniors@chhi.org or 304-526-2695.
Infant CPR Class
TIME: 6 to 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Staff members from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital teach parents and caregivers the basics of performing CPR on infants. There is no cost for this program; however, registration is required. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).
Surgical Weight Loss Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-8278.
Wednesday, March 18
Free Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center, ground floor
INFORMATION: Free screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. More information: 304-399-7450.
Thursday, March 19
Young Adults with Cancer Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for young adults with cancer, young adult cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-8830.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St.
INFORMATION: This monthly group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information: 304-525-4204.