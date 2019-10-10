Thursday, Oct. 10
n Health and Wellness Fair
TIME: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Marshall University Memorial Student Center, Don Morris Room
INFORMATION: Marshall University and Marshall Health will sponsor its annual Health and Wellness Fair, which is free and open to all students, faculty, staff and alumni. Offerings include flu shots, hearing screenings, blood pressure screenings, blood glucose screenings, handwashing education, functional movement screenings and more.
n Surgical Weight-Control Seminar
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 1115 20th St.
INFORMATION: This free seminar is for adults considering weight-control surgery options. Practical, forthright information will be offered about what to expect before, during and after surgery. Patients will also receive information to assist with their ongoing weight-control success. Please call to register. More information: 304-399-4118.
n Perinatal Bereavement Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: If you have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss, you don’t have to grieve alone. This support group offers discussion and resources to help you cope with your loss. Registration is not required. More information: 304-526-2375.
n Breast Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Fratelli’s, 6007 U.S. 60, Barboursville
INFORMATION: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Attendees may order off the menu at their own expense. More information: 304-526-8221.
Saturday, Oct. 12
n Prenatal Breastfeeding Class
TIME: 9 to 11:30 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute Room 205
INFORMATION: Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided. While this class is free and open to expectant mothers, registration is required. More information: 304-526-1394.
n Childbirth Class
TIME: 12:30 to 3 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute Room 205
INFORMATION: Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth. This class is offered free of charge; however, registration is required. More information: 304-526-1394.
Monday, Oct. 14
n Diabetes Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center
INFORMATION: The Chertow Diabetes Center at Marshall University hosts a free monthly support group for anyone affected by diabetes. Registration is required. More information: 304-691-1660.
n Huntington Area Chapter AARP Meeting
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This monthly meeting is open to all members of the Huntington Area Chapter AARP. New members are welcome. More information: 304-526-1023.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
n Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: The Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services Department invites anyone affected by Parkinson’s disease as a patient, caregiver or family member to participate in this free monthly support group focused on managing the disease. There is no cost to attend this group. More information: seniors@chhi.org or 304-526-2695.
n Infant CPR Class
TIME: 6 to 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Staff members from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital teach the basics of performing CPR on infants for parents and caregivers. There is no cost for this program; however, registration is required. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).
Thursday, Oct. 17
n Vascular Screenings
TIME: by appointment
LOCATION: Vascular Lab, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: Screenings are for peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery and abdominal aortic aneurysm. The cost is $45 for each test or $99 for all three tests. Screenings are by appointment. More information: 304-526-1492.
n Young Adults with Cancer Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for young adults with cancer, young adult cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-8830.
through Thursday, Oct. 31
n Wellness Blood Profiles
TIME: 7-10 a.m., Monday — Friday
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Outpatient Center or St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton lab
INFORMATION: During the month of October, wellness blood profiles, which include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium, are available for $25. Optional testing is available, with the purchase of a blood profile, for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test. A Vitamin D test can also be added to the profile for an additional $15. Lab work should be performed while fasting and no appointment is necessary. For more information, call 304-526-6670.