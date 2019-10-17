Thursday, Oct. 17
n Young Adults with Cancer Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for young adults with cancer, young adult cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-8830.
Friday, Oct. 18
n Free Clinical Breast and Gynecologic Exams
TIME: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LOCATION: The Comprehensive Breast Center
INFORMATION: The Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center is having a one-day walk-in clinic offering free clinical breast and gynecologic exams. More information: 304-526-2440.
Sunday, Oct. 20
n Breast Cancer Survivor Reunion
TIME: 2 to 4 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free event is open to breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Refreshments will be served. Keith Matheny, motivational entertainer, and Jinnie Knight, breast cancer survivor, will speak. More information: 304-526-8221.
Monday, Oct. 21
n Sisters of HOPE Breast Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served. More information: 304-526-2443.
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St.
INFORMATION: This monthly group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information: 304-525-4204.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
n Breastfeeding 101
TIME: 6 to 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided by a certified lactation consultant. While this class is free and open to nursing mothers, registration is requested. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).
n Stroke Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Encompass Health Therapy Gym, 6900 West Country Club Drive
INFORMATION: Stroke support groups challenge people to reach beyond their limitations. Social interaction and simply feeling connected to others helps ease the depression and isolation so common after stroke. This group is open to individuals and family members, free of charge, who have suffered a stroke. Registration is not required. More information: 304-526-6317.
n Surgical Weight Loss Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-8278.