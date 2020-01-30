Saturday, Feb. 1
Childbirth Class
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth.This day long class is offered free of charge; however, registration is required. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).
Monday, Feb. 3
Navigating Grief
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Hospitality House, 2801 S. Staunton Rd., Huntington
INFORMATION: This free support group helps attendees learn how to cope with grief and meet other people who are experiencing the same emotions. Each session consists of four classes.Topics include the definition of grief, stages and expressions of grief, how to deal with grief and practical responses to grief. Registration is required. 304-526-1188.
Breastfeeding Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Hoops Family Children’s Hospital MOMS classroom, third floor
INFORMATION: Facilitated by a certified lactation consultant, this informal setting is a great way for new moms to exchange information and experiences about breastfeeding. There is no cost and registration is not required. More information: 304-526-6358.
Surgical Weight Loss Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 1115 20th St.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-399-4118.
Gynecologic Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This free support group is for women with ovarian, cervical and other gynecologic cancers and their loved ones. No RSVP is required. 304-526-2443.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Free Diabetic Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wound Healing Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500
INFORMATION: Do you suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of “pins and needles” or pain in your feet? If you have diabetes, regular foot screenings are important. Learn your risks at these free, five-minute screenings. More information: 304-399-3510.
Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Free Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center, ground floor
INFORMATION: Free screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses. More information: 304-399-7450.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Surgical Weight-Control Seminar
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 1115 20th St.
INFORMATION: This free seminar is for adults considering weight-control surgery options. Practical, forthright information will be offered about what to expect before, during and after surgery. Patients will also receive information to assist with their ongoing weight-control success. Call to register. More information: 304-399-4118.
Vascular Screenings
TIME: By appointment.
LOCATION: Vascular Lab, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: Screenings are available for peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery and abdominal aortic aneurysm. The cost is $45 for each test or $99 for all three tests. Cash, check or credit cards are accepted. More information: 304-526-1492.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: PROACT, 800 20th St.
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information: 304-696-8715.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information: 304-526-1188.