Thursday, Dec. 5
Vascular Screenings
TIME: by appointment
LOCATION: Vascular Lab, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: Screenings are for peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery and abdominal aortic aneurysm. The cost is $45 for each test or $99 for all three tests. Screenings are by appointment. More information: 304-526-1492.
Zumba
TIME: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This class combines fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobics and dance to achieve cardio and muscle-toning benefits. The cost is $5 per class or a package of eight classes for $35. Free trial classes are available. More information: 304-526-1660.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Childbirth Class
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth. This day-long class is offered free of charge; however, registration is required. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).
Hot Chocolate at Huntington’s Kitchen
TIME: 4 to 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 911 3rd Ave.
INFORMATION: Stop by Huntington’s Kitchen before the start of the Huntington Christmas Parade to enjoy some free hot chocolate with all the toppings. More information: 304-522-0887.
Monday, Dec. 9
Diabetes Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center
INFORMATION: The Chertow Diabetes Center at Marshall University hosts a free monthly support group for anyone affected by diabetes. Registration is required. More information: 304-691-1660.
Huntington Area Chapter AARP Meeting
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This monthly meeting is open to all members of the Huntington Area Chapter AARP. New members are welcome. More information: 304-526-1023.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Alzheimer’s Disease Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: The Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services Department invites anyone affected by Alzheimer’s disease as a patient, caregiver or family member to participate in this free monthly support group focused on coping with the disease. Registration is not required. More information: seniors@chhi.org or 304-526-2695.
CAN-CERvive
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is open to patients with cancer, cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-1532.
Breastfeeding 101
TIME: 6 to 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided by a certified lactation consultant. While this class is free and open to nursing mothers, registration is requested. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).
Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
Perinatal Bereavement Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This group is dedicated to supporting parents who have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. Support group discussion and resources are focused on helping families cope with their loss. Registration is not required. More information: 304-526-2375.
Breast Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. More information: 304-526-8221.
