Saturday, March 7
Childbirth ClassTIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth. This day-long class is offered free of charge; however, registration is required. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).
Monday, March 9
Diabetes Support GroupTIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center
INFORMATION: The Chertow Diabetes Center at Marshall University hosts a free monthly support group for anyone affected by diabetes. Registration is required. More information: 304-691-1660.
Huntington Area Chapter AARP MeetingTIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This monthly meeting is open to all members of the Huntington Area Chapter AARP. New members are welcome. More information: 304-526-1023.
Tuesday, March 10
Alzheimer’s Disease Support GroupTIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: The Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services Department invites anyone affected by Alzheimer’s disease as a patient, caregiver or family member to participate in this free monthly support group focused on coping with the disease. Registration is not required. More information: seniors@chhi.org or 304-526-2695.
CAN-CERvive
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is open to patients with cancer, cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-1532.
Thursday, March 12
Perinatal Bereavement Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This group is dedicated to supporting parents who have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. Support group discussion and resources are focused on helping families cope with their loss. Registration is not required. More information: 304-526-2375.
Breast Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. More information: 304-526-8221.