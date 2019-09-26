Thursday, Sept. 26
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-526-1188.
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: PROACT, 800 20th St., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information, call 304-696-8715.
n Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
n Zumba
TIME: 6 to 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This class combines fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobics and dance to achieve cardio and muscle-toning benefits. The cost is $5 per class or a package of eight classes for $35. Free trial classes are available. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
n Wellness Blood Profiles
TIME: 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Outpatient Center or St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton lab
INFORMATION: During the month of October, wellness blood profiles, which include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium, are available for $25. Optional testing is available, with the purchase of a blood profile, for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test. A Vitamin D test can also be added to the profile for an additional $15. Lab work should be performed while fasting, and no appointment is necessary. For more information, call 304-526-6670.
n Free Diabetic Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wound Healing Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500
INFORMATION: Do you suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of “pins and needles” or pain in your feet? If you have diabetes, regular foot screenings are important. Learn your risks at these free, five-minute screenings. For more information, call 304-399-3510.
n Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
n Breast Cancer Survivors Dinner
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., Huntington
INFORMATION: Breast cancer survivors who received care at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center are invited to attend this fun-filled evening of celebration. Registration is required. For more information, call 304-526-2440.
n Sibling Class
TIME: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Future big brothers and sisters can learn to help care for the new baby. There is no cost for this class, but registration is required. For more information, call 304-526-BABY (2229).
n Brain Aneurysm, AVM and Stroke Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: In conjunction with the Joe Niekro Foundation, this free support group is open to anyone who has suffered from a brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation (AVM) or stroke, and their family members. Registration is not required. For more information, call 304-399-7478.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
n Free Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center, ground floor
INFORMATION: These free foot screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses. For more information, call 304-399-7450.
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information, call 304-525-5441.
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Madison Avenue Church of God, 1201 Madison Ave.
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-529-4757.