Jan. 2-31
Wellness blood profiles
TIME: 7 to 10 a.m. at the St. Mary’s locations and 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to noon at the CHH location
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Outpatient Center or St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton lab and Cabell Huntington Hospital Lab
INFORMATION: During the month of January, blood profiles, which include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium, are available for $25. Optional testing is available, with the purchase of a blood profile, for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test. A Vitamin D test can also be added to the profile for an additional $15. Lab work should be performed while fasting and no appointment is necessary. More information: 304-526-6670 (SMMC) or 304-526-2145 (CHH).
Saturday, Jan. 4
Childbirth class
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Soon-to-be parents can learn basics of labor, delivery and hospital stay following childbirth. Day-long class is free of charge; however, registration is required. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).
Monday, Jan. 6
Breastfeeding support group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Hoops Family Children’s Hospital MOMS classroom, third floor
INFORMATION: Facilitated by certified lactation consultant. Great way for new moms to exchange information and experiences. Free; registration not required. More information: 304-526-6358.
Gynecologic cancer support
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: Free group for women with ovarian, cervical and other gynecologic cancers and their loved ones. Everyone welcome, no RSVP is required. Refreshments served. Call 304-526-2443.
Surgical Weight-Control Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 1115 20th St.
INFORMATION: Join the Center for Surgical Weight-Control Team and Blaine Nease, MD, bariatric surgeon, as he discusses life before and after weight loss surgery. Registration is not required. This session is free and open to the public. More information: 304-399-4129.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Brain Aneurysm, AVM and Stroke Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: In conjunction with the Joe Niekro Foundation, this free support group is open to anyone who has suffered from a brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation (AVM) or stroke and their family members. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7478.
Free Diabetic Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wound Healing Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500
INFORMATION: Do you suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of “pins and needles” or pain in your feet? If you have diabetes, regular foot screenings are important. Learn your risks at these free, five-minute screenings. More information: 304-399-3510.
Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Free Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center, ground floor
INFORMATION: Free screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses. More information: 304-399-7450.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Perinatal Bereavement Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This group is dedicated to supporting parents who have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. Support group discussion and resources are focused on helping families cope with their loss. Registration is not required. More information: 304-526-2375.
Breast Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. More information: 304-526-8221.
Surgical Weight-Control Seminar
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 1115 20th St.
INFORMATION: This free seminar is for adults considering weight-control surgery options. Practical, forthright information will be offered about what to expect before, during and after surgery. Patients will also receive information to assist with their ongoing weight-control success. Call to register. More information: 304-399-4118.
Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: PROACT, 800 20th St.
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information: 304-696-8715.