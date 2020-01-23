Through Jan. 31

Wellness Blood Profiles

TIME: 7 to 10 a.m. at the St. Mary’s locations and 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to noon at the CHH location

LOCATION: St. Mary’s Outpatient Center or St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton lab and Cabell Huntington Hospital Lab

INFORMATION: During the month of January, blood profiles, which include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium, are available for $25. Optional testing is available, with the purchase of a blood profile, for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test. A Vitamin D test can also be added to the profile for an additional $15. Lab work should be performed while fasting and no appointment is necessary. More information: 304-526-6670 (SMMC) or 304-526-2145 (CHH).

Monday, Jan. 27

Connecting Recovery Support Group

TIME: 6 to 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital Counseling Center, 517 9th St., second floor

INFORMATION: Learning to navigate through recovery can be a difficult process when trying to go alone. In this 11 week session, individuals struggling with addiction can learn to navigate recovery alongside others traveling the same path with the guidance of certified counselors. More information: 304-526-2049.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Breastfeeding 101

TIME: 6 to 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital

INFORMATION: Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided by a certified lactation consultant. While this class is free and open to nursing mothers, registration is requested. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).

Stroke Recovery Support Group

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Encompass Health Therapy Gym, 6900 West Country Club Drive

INFORMATION: Stroke support groups challenge people to reach beyond their limitations. Social interaction and simply feeling connected to others helps ease the depression and isolation so common after stroke. This group is open to individuals and family members, free of charge, who have suffered a stroke. Registration is not required. More information: 304-526-6317.

Medicare Workshop

TIME: 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital Harless Auditorium

INFORMATION: Join us for a free workshop to bring together Medicare experts with those who are eligible to enroll — or are already enrolled — in the federal health insurance program. Registration is not required. More information: seniors@chhi.org or 304-526-2695.

