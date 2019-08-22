Friday, Aug. 23
n Sweet Times Cafe
TIME: 2-4 p.m.
LOCATION: Woodlands Retirement Community, 1 Bradley Foster Drive in Huntington
INFORMATION: Marshall Health's Sweet Times Cafe is a place to reminisce and rejuvenate. Drop in for refreshments, relaxation, art and music in a supportive setting. This event welcomes all dementia patients, their caregivers and family members.
For additional information, contact Kayla Peak at 304-691-1681 or scott98@marshall.edu.
Tues., Aug. 27
n Medicare Workshop
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital Harless Auditorium
INFORMATION: Join us for a free workshop to bring together Medicare experts with those who are eligible to enroll - or are already enrolled - in the federal health insurance program.
Registration is not required. For more information, email seniors@chhi.org or call 304-526-2695.
n Breastfeeding 101
TIME: 6 to 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided by a certified lactation consultant.
While this class is free and open to nursing mothers, registration is requested.
For more information, call 304-526-BABY (2229).
n Stroke Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Encompass Health Therapy Gym, 6900 West Country Club Drive, Huntington
INFORMATION: Stroke support groups challenge people to reach beyond their limitations.
Social interaction and simply feeling connected to others helps ease the depression and isolation so common after stroke.
This group is open to individuals and family members, free of charge, who have suffered a stroke. Registration is not required. For more information, call 304-526-6317.
n Surgical Weight Loss Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Conference Center, Breakout Room 1, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: For more information, call 304-526-8278.