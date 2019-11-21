Thursday, Nov. 21
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information 304-526-1188.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: PROACT, 800 20th St.
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information: 304-696-8715.
Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
- Vascular Screenings
TIME: by appointment
LOCATION: Vascular Lab, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: Screenings are for peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery and abdominal aortic aneurysm. The cost is $45 for each test or $99 for all three tests. Screenings are by appointment. More information: 304-526-1492.
- Young Adults with Cancer Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for young adults with cancer, young adult cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-8830.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Breastfeeding 101
TIME: 6 to 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided by a certified lactation consultant. While this class is free and open to nursing mothers, registration is requested. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).
Stroke Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Encompass Health Therapy Gym, 6900 West Country Club Drive
INFORMATION: Stroke support groups challenge people to reach beyond their limitations. Social interaction and simply feeling connected to others helps ease the depression and isolation so common after stroke. This group is open to individuals and family members, free of charge, who have suffered a stroke. Registration is not required. More information: 304-526-6317.
Monday, Dec. 2
Memorial Tree Dedication
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Medical Center Lobby
INFORMATION: St. Mary’s will dedicate a special memorial Christmas tree in the medical center’s main lobby this holiday season to give the community the opportunity to honor loved ones who have passed away. Community members may purchase a special ornament for the tree in honor of a loved one with a minimum donation of $25 to the St. Mary’s Foundation. To purchase an ornament, or for more information, call St. Mary’s Spiritual Care & Mission at 304-526-1188.