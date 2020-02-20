Monday, Feb. 24
Navigating grief
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Hospitality House, 2801 S. Staunton Road, Huntington
INFORMATION: This free support group helps attendees learn how to cope with grief and meet other people who are experiencing the same emotions. Each session consists of four classes. Topics include the definition of grief, stages and expressions of grief, how to deal with grief and practical responses to grief. Registration is required. More information: 304-526-1188.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Free diabetic foot screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wound Healing Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500
INFORMATION: Do you suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of “pins and needles” or pain in your feet? If you have diabetes, regular foot screenings are important. Learn your risks at these free, five-minute screenings. More information: 304-399-3510.
Seniors in motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
Medicare workshop
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital Harless Auditorium
INFORMATION: Join us for a free workshop to bring together Medicare experts with those who are eligible to enroll — or are already enrolled — in the federal health insurance program. Registration is not required. More information: seniors@chhi.org or 304-526-2695.
Breastfeeding 101
TIME: 6 to 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided by a certified lactation consultant. While this class is free and open to nursing mothers, registration is requested. More information: 304-526-BABY (2229).
Stroke recovery support group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Encompass Health Therapy Gym, 6900 West Country Club Drive
INFORMATION: Stroke support groups challenge people to reach beyond their limitations. Social interaction and simply feeling connected to others helps ease the depression and isolation so common after stroke. This group is open to individuals and family members, free of charge, who have suffered a stroke. Registration is not required. More information: 304-526-6317.
Surgical weight-loss support group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, Room 204
INFORMATION: This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-8278.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Free foot screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center, ground floor
INFORMATION: Free screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses. More information: 304-399-7450.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: PROACT, 800 20th St.
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information: 304-696-8715.