Thursday, Jan. 9
n Perinatal Bereavement Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This group is dedicated to supporting parents who have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. Support group discussion and resources are focused on helping families cope with their loss. Registration is not required. More information: 304-526-2375.
n Breast Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. More information: 304-526-8221.
n Surgical Weight-Control Seminar
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 1115 20th St.
INFORMATION: This free seminar is for adults considering weight-control surgery options. Practical, forthright information will be offered about what to expect before, during and after surgery. Patients will also receive information to assist with their ongoing weight-control success. Please call to register. More information: 304-399-4118.
n Seniors in Motion
TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wellness Center Aerobics Room, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
INFORMATION: This free exercise class is open to all seniors. Registration is not required. More information: 304-399-7444.
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: PROACT, 800 20th St.
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information: 304-696-8715.
Saturday, Jan. 11
n Prenatal Breastfeeding Class
TIME: 9 to 11:30 a.m.
LOCATION:St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, Room 205
INFORMATION: Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided. While this class is free and open to expectant mothers, registration is required. More information: 304-526-1394.
n Childbirth Class
TIME: 12:30 to 3 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, Room 205
INFORMATION: Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth. This class is offered free of charge; however, registration is required. More information: 304-526-1394.
Monday, Jan. 13
n Diabetes Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center
INFORMATION: The Chertow Diabetes Center at Marshall University hosts a free monthly support group for anyone affected by diabetes. Registration is required. More information: 304-691-1660.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
n Alzheimer’s Disease Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: The Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services Department invites anyone affected by Alzheimer’s disease as a patient, caregiver or family member to participate in this free monthly support group focused on coping with the disease. Registration is not required. More information: seniors@chhi.org or 304-526-2695.
n CAN-CERvive
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is open to patients with cancer, cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-1532.
Thursday, Jan. 16
n Families Motivating Recovery Support Group
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: This group offers a safe place where community members can receive support and learn more effective ways to communicate with their loved ones struggling with substance abuse. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) and are free and open to the public. More information: 304-526-1188.
n Young Adults with Cancer Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
INFORMATION: This free support group is for young adults with cancer, young adult cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. More information: 304-526-8830.