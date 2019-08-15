Friday, Aug. 16
Senior Focus Friday
TIME: noon to 1 p.m.
LOCATION: Huntington's Kitchen
INFORMATION: The third Friday of every month is focused on fun, food and fitness for individuals over the age of 50. Participants will also enjoy a healthy snack that you can learn to fix at home. There is no cost for this class, however registration is required. For more information, email seniors@chhi.org.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Concert for a Cure
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Barboursville Park Amphitheater located on County Road 31/6 inside Barboursville Park
INFORMATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center will host the second Concert for a Cure to raise awareness and honor survivors of all forms of cancer. Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC tribute band and Resurrection: A Journey Tribute will perform. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 304-526-8180.
Monday, Aug. 19
Sisters of HOPE Breast Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-526-2443.
Zumba
TIME: 6-7 p.m.
LOCATION: All classes are in the Wellness Center aerobics room on the first floor of St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute.
INFORMATION: Call 304-399-7444. Fees is $3 per class or $20 per package for St. Mary's employees, and Wellness Center and Total Woman members; $5 per class or $35 per package for community members. A package consists of any eight wellness classes. Payment must be made by check to St. Mary's Medical Center. Free trial classes are available.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Parkinson's Disease
Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: The Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services Department invites anyone affected by Parkinson's disease as a patient, caregiver or family member to participate in this free monthly support group focused on managing the disease. There is no cost to attend this group. For more information, email seniors@chhi.org or 304-526-2695.
Infant CPR Class
TIME: 6 to 8 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Staff members from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Hoops Family Children's Hospital teach the basics of performing CPR on infants for parents and caregivers. There is no cost for this program, however registration is required. For more information, call 304-526-BABY (2229).
Seniors in Motion (free class)
TIME: 10-11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Medical Center, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: All classes are in the Wellness Center aerobics room on the first floor of St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute. For more information, call 304-399-7444.
Spine Surgery Pre-Op Class
TIME: 4-5 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute Room 207
INFORMATION: Class for pre-operation St. Mary's Regional Spine Center patients and their friends and family. For more information, contact the Spine Nurse Navigator at 304-526-6025.