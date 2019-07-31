Thursday, Aug. 1
— Surgical Weight-Control Seminar
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 1115 20th Street, Huntington
INFORMATION: This free seminar is for adults considering weight-control surgery options. Practical, forthright information will be offered about what to expect before, during and after surgery. Patients will also receive information to assist with their ongoing weight-control success. Call to register or for more information at 304-399-4118.
Friday, Aug. 2
— Back to School Health Fair
TIME: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Huntington Mall
INFORMATION: Mountain Health Network Inc., is partnering with the Huntington Mall and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to help students across the region return to school with health and wellness on the classroom list. Children can receive immunizations, various wellness screenings, heart and stroke education and learn how to make healthy after-school snacks. For more information call 304-733-0492 ext. 104.
Saturday, Aug. 3
— Childbirth Class
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth. This day-long class is offered free of charge, however registration is required. For more information, call 304-526-BABY (2229).
— Walk with a Doc
TIME: 8:30 am - 9:30 pm
LOCATION: Ritter Park
INFORMATION: Join Jennifer Gerlach, M.D., and Carly Preece, Pharm.D., for a healthy walk and informative talk about Child & Adult Immunizations: Keeping the Herd Healthy. This walking group will meet at the 8th Street parking lot at Ritter Park in Huntington. Wear comfortable shoes, and bring a friend to this free community wellness initiative.
Monday, Aug. 5
— Breastfeeding Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Hoops Family Children's Hospital MOMS classroom, 3rd Floor
INFORMATION: Facilitated by a certified lactation consultant, this informal setting is a great way for new moms to exchange information and experiences about breastfeeding. There is no cost and registration is not required. For more information, call 304-526-6358.
— Gynecologic Cancer Support Group
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
INFORMATION: This free support group is for women with ovarian, cervical and other gynecologic cancers and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-526-2443.
— Surgical Weight-Control Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Huntington's Kitchen
INFORMATION: Join the Center for Surgical Weight Control Team and guest speaker Kelly Columbus-Cline PA-C, as she shares how food can affect your mood. Seating is limited. There is no cost and registration is not required. For more information, call 304-399-4118.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
—Sibling Class
TIME: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital
INFORMATION: Future big brothers and sisters can learn to help care for the new baby. There is no cost for this class, but registration is required. For more information, call 304-526-BABY (2229).
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 13, 20 & 27
— Free Diabetic Foot Screenings
TIME: 9 to 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Wound Healing Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Suite 2500
INFORMATION: Do you suffer from lack of sensation, a feeling of "pins and needles," or pain in your feet? If you have diabetes, regular foot screenings are important. Learn your risks at these free, five minute screenings. For more information, call 304-399-3510.
— Self-Compassion Group
TIME: 3:30 to 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital Counseling Services, 517 9th St., 2nd Floor
INFORMATION: This 12-week workshop invites us to look at ourselves and others with a greater sense of possibility than what we perceive as right or wrong, good or bad and so on. This group will assist each participant in finding their own way to be open to the experience of self-compassion and loving-kindness. There is no cost, however registration is requested. For more information, call 304-526-2049.
— Spine Surgery Pre-Op Class
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute Room 207, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: Class for pre-operation Spine Center patients and their friends and family For more information, contact the Spine Nurse Navigator at 304-526-6025.