Saturday, July 27
n 15th annual Bun Run 5K
TIME: 8 a.m.
LOCATION: Pullman Square, Huntington
INFORMATION: Cost is $25. Proceeds benefit Hoops Family Children's Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Monday, July 29
n Healing in Huntington
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville
INFORMATION: Learn how to improve your diet and habits to reverse disease and feel better. Weekly meetings are free and open to the public. Monthly cooking classes. For more information, call Linda Childers at artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com or email her at 304-633-2841.
Tuesday, July 30
n Spine Surgery Pre-Op Class
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute Room 207, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: Class for pre-operation Spine Center patients and their friends and family. For more information, contact the Spine Nurse Navigator at 304-526-6025.
n Weight Loss Surgery Support Group
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary's Conference Center Breakout Room 1, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington
INFORMATION: Call 304-526-8278.
n Stroke Recovery Support Group
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Encompass Health Therapy Gym, 6900 West Country Club Drive, Huntington
INFORMATION: Stroke support groups challenge people to reach beyond their limitations. Social interaction and simply feeling connected to others helps ease the depression and isolation so common after stroke. This group is open to individuals and family members, free of charge, who have suffered a stroke. Registration is not required. For more information, call 304-526-6317.
Thursday, Aug. 1
n Surgical Weight-Control Seminar
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 1115 20th St., Huntington
INFORMATION: This free seminar is for adults considering weight-control surgery options. Practical, forthright information will be offered about what to expect before, during and after surgery. Patients will also receive information to assist with their ongoing weight-control success. Call to register or for more information at 304-399-4118.
Friday, Aug. 2
n Back to School Health Fair
TIME: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Huntington Mall
INFORMATION: Mountain Health Network Inc., is partnering with the Huntington Mall and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to help students across the region return to school with health and wellness on the classroom list. Children can receive immunizations, various wellness screenings, heart and stroke education and learn how to make healthy after-school snacks. For more information call 304.733.0492 ext. 104.