Saturday, July 27

n 15th annual Bun Run 5K

TIME: 8 a.m.

LOCATION: Pullman Square, Huntington

INFORMATION: Cost is $25. Proceeds benefit Hoops Family Children's Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Monday, July 29

n Healing in Huntington

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville

INFORMATION: Learn how to improve your diet and habits to reverse disease and feel better. Weekly meetings are free and open to the public. Monthly cooking classes. For more information, call Linda Childers at artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com or email her at 304-633-2841.

Tuesday, July 30

n Spine Surgery Pre-Op Class

TIME: 4 p.m.

LOCATION: St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute Room 207, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington

INFORMATION: Class for pre-operation Spine Center patients and their friends and family. For more information, contact the Spine Nurse Navigator at 304-526-6025.

n Weight Loss Surgery Support Group

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

LOCATION: St. Mary's Conference Center Breakout Room 1, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington

INFORMATION: Call 304-526-8278.

n Stroke Recovery Support Group

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Encompass Health Therapy Gym, 6900 West Country Club Drive, Huntington

INFORMATION: Stroke support groups challenge people to reach beyond their limitations. Social interaction and simply feeling connected to others helps ease the depression and isolation so common after stroke. This group is open to individuals and family members, free of charge, who have suffered a stroke. Registration is not required. For more information, call 304-526-6317.

Thursday, Aug. 1

n Surgical Weight-Control Seminar

TIME: 4:30 p.m.

LOCATION: 1115 20th St., Huntington

INFORMATION: This free seminar is for adults considering weight-control surgery options. Practical, forthright information will be offered about what to expect before, during and after surgery. Patients will also receive information to assist with their ongoing weight-control success. Call to register or for more information at 304-399-4118.

Friday, Aug. 2

n Back to School Health Fair

TIME: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Huntington Mall

INFORMATION: Mountain Health Network Inc., is partnering with the Huntington Mall and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to help students across the region return to school with health and wellness on the classroom list. Children can receive immunizations, various wellness screenings, heart and stroke education and learn how to make healthy after-school snacks. For more information call 304.733.0492 ext. 104.

