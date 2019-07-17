Wednesday, July 17

n Greater Huntington Walks one-year anniversary celebration

TIME: 11:30 a.m.

LOCATION: Huntington's Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington

INFORMATION: The event will begin with a healthy snack cooking demo by Chef Marty Emerson, followed by registration for tickets to Huntington Day with the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11. At noon, Andy Fischer, chair of GHW, will announce new incentives for registered members, as well as more information about the current third quarterly challenge. Then, attendees will take a short walk around the block. For more information, visit www.GreaterHuntingtonWalks.com.

Thursday, July 18

n Surgical Weight-Control Seminar

TIME: 4:30 p.m.

LOCATION: 1115 20th St., Huntington

INFORMATION: This free seminar is for adults considering weight-control surgery options. Practical, forthright information will be offered about what to expect before, during and after surgery. Patients will also receive information to assist with their ongoing weight-control success. Call 304-399-4118 to register or for more information.

Friday, July 19

n Senior Focus Friday

TIME: noon to 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Huntington's Kitchen

INFORMATION: The third Friday of every month is focused on fun, food and fitness for individuals over the age of 50. Participants will also enjoy a healthy snack that you can learn to fix at home. There is no cost for this class, however registration is required at seniors@chhi.org.

Saturday, July 20

n Festival of Saturdays: Free yoga and tai chi

TIME: 9-10 a.m. tai chi and 10-11 a.m. yoga.

LOCATION: Central City Gazebo, 14th St. W., Huntington

INFORMATION: Bring your own mat. Instructor Carolyn Davidson will lead the class and can adapt poses for all abilities. The festival is sponsored by the Cabell County Commission.

Tuesday, July 23

n Medicare Workshop

TIME: 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital Harless Auditorium

INFORMATION: Join for a free workshop to bring together Medicare experts with those who are eligible to enroll - or are already enrolled - in the federal health insurance program. Registration is not required. For more information, send an email to seniors@chhi.org or call the main office at 304-526-2695.

n Breastfeeding 101

TIME: 6 to 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Cabell Huntington Hospital

INFORMATION: Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided by a certified lactation consultant. While this class is free and open to nursing mothers, registration is requested. For more information call 304-526-BABY (2229).

