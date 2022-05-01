The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Each year, The Herald-Dispatch’s Citizen Awards program recognizes citizenship, volunteer efforts and accomplishments in business, athletics and the arts. And it’s time to hear from you, our readers, about the people who made a difference in 2021.

After a brief hiatus from the awards in 2020 as a result of the strain COVID-19 placed on everyone and its impact on activities including volunteerism, arts and sports, we are resuming these honors to shine a light on some of the Tri-State’s brightest residents.

To make a nomination, just send a letter or email with your suggestion.

Nominations are due by Tuesday, May 17, when they will be reviewed by a panel of editors and reporters for the final selections.

The winners will be announced with front-page profiles in The Herald-Dispatch and also will each receive a $5,000 grant of promotional space in the newspaper that can be used to promote the charity or nonprofit of their choice.

Here are the categories:

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR: Established in 1987, this is the oldest of the newspaper’s Citizen Awards. It is given to a Tri-State resident who has made a significant impact on the daily lives of people in our region.

BUSINESS INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR: The award was created in 1996 and is designed to be given to a Tri-State business person who has made a significant impact on the lives of area residents.

ZACK BINKLEY AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE: The award is given to a person whose volunteer service to the Tri-State area has made a significant impact on the lives of Tri-State residents or local community service groups. It is named for Zack Binkley, a former executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch and a great champion of community service. He died of cancer in 1995.

THE LOWELL CADE SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR: The award is given to a Tri-State athlete, coach or athletic official for outstanding athletic achievements and exemplary character off the field. The award is named in honor of former Herald-Dispatch sportswriter and editor Lowell Cade.

THE HERALD-DISPATCH AWARD FOR THE ARTS: Created in 2001, this award recognizes contributions to the arts or accomplishments in the field of arts in the Tri-State.

Make your nomination

To make a nomination for any of the Citizen Awards, send the following information:

NOMINEE’S NAME: How we can contact him or her (telephone number and/or email address).

YOUR NAME: How we can contact you (telephone number and/or email address).

NOMINATION: The name of the award the nomination is for and four paragraphs on why this person should be considered.

DEADLINE: Please have your nominations postmarked or emailed by Tuesday, May 17.

ONLINE: Go to herald-dispatch.com, click on the News link and look for the nomination form.

MAIL: Citizen Awards, The Herald-Dispatch, 5192 Braley Road, Huntington, WV 25705.

EMAIL: lmcgill@hdmediallc.com

