“Fury in the Shadows,” by Ashland-area author Rebecca Hemlock, will be discussed at the Thursday, Oct. 13, meeting of the Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club. The book was released in May. It is a Christian mystery and suspense novel with a touch of romance.

ASHLAND — The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club invites you to “read with us” on the second Thursday of each month at Conquest Books, 323 15th St. in Ashland.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. The book of the month is “Fury in the Shadows” by Ashland-based author Rebecca Hemlock.

