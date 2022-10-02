“Fury in the Shadows,” by Ashland-area author Rebecca Hemlock, will be discussed at the Thursday, Oct. 13, meeting of the Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club. The book was released in May. It is a Christian mystery and suspense novel with a touch of romance.
ASHLAND — The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club invites you to “read with us” on the second Thursday of each month at Conquest Books, 323 15th St. in Ashland.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. The book of the month is “Fury in the Shadows” by Ashland-based author Rebecca Hemlock.
The book was released in May. It is a Christian mystery and suspense novel with a touch of romance. The main character, Jessica Everett, is a social worker who spends her days saving women from abusive relationships and is good at what she does. At least, she thought so until she became the only witness to the murder of a young woman she was supposed to protect. When she becomes the killer’s next target, Jessica must fight to survive with the help of her ex-boyfriend, Michael Redman, the local deputy sheriff. Battling guilt and trying to evade a killer, Jess must guard her heart against the man she never stopped loving, because this can’t be God’s plan for her life. Right?
Hemlock is an award-winning author who has written articles, books, and short stories for many years. She is a member of Sisters in Crime and American Christian Fiction Writers, and her books have also made it to the Amazon.com No. 1 bestseller list several times.
Aside from writing romance and suspense, Hemlock enjoys writing children’s fiction. She has a total of three children’s books, all published under the name R.C. Burch from 2016 to 2017. Hemlock holds a degree in English and an Appalachian studies certificate in creative writing. She lives in eastern Kentucky with her husband and children.
The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club reads books written by authors living in and/or writing about the Appalachian region. The group can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/appalachianbookclub.
