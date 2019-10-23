HUNTINGTON — Marshall University student group Herd4Christ will organize a clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the 26th Street Church of Christ at 101 26th St. in Huntington.
There will be clothing available for men, women and children. In addition, there will be household items, blankets, shoes and toys. There is an emphasis on clothes and items for the winter. Everything is free and given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Additional information is available by emailing herd4christ@yahoo.com.