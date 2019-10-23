HUNTINGTON — Marshall University student group Herd4Christ will organize a clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the 26th Street Church of Christ at 101 26th St. in Huntington.

There will be clothing available for men, women and children. In addition, there will be household items, blankets, shoes and toys. There is an emphasis on clothes and items for the winter. Everything is free and given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additional information is available by emailing herd4christ@yahoo.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.