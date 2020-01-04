CHARLESTON — It is hard — impossible, really — to overstate the importance of your wedding day.
You don’t have to be a girly-girl who’s dreamed of this day since you were half an inch past toddler.
But together you and your spouse-to-be do have to find a way to let this most special of days reflect the love you feel and the commitment you’re making in a way that feels uniquely you.
That means you need options. And options are what you’ll find at the 16th annual Charleston Wedding Expo, said Anna Campbell, director of marketing at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, where the event will take place Sunday, Jan. 5.
“The vendors that come really bring their A game to the table, so you are not just looking at a skirted table with information,” said Campbell. “They are actually demonstrating their wares and showcasing lighting elements, culinary delights, design pieces, beautiful fashions, elements that can really make your wedding remarkable.”
New this year, said Campbell, is a VIP event that takes place before the expo, with a choreographed mock wedding and fashion show directed by Michelle Raider-Simon, founder and artistic director of the River City Youth Ballet Ensemble.
She settled on the theme for this year’s show the day after the 2019 expo, when she ran into a friend who is active with the Chemical Valley Rollergirls roller derby team.
“They’re beautiful girls. They’re also tough,” said Raider-Simon. “I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be awesome to do something that exemplifies both the beauty and strength of women?’”
Hosted by Bravo Live DJ, the VIP event is designed to be chock full of wisdom and advice along with exclusive culinary samples and other highlights.
“One thing we’re seeing is barn weddings are still really hot, but people are starting to migrate back to more traditional venues,” said Josh Ruby, who owns Bravo and books as many as eight weddings in a single day.
“One thing I would tell people is if you’re getting married in 2020 and haven’t settled on a date yet, stay away from the popular dates, especially repeating number dates like 6/6/2020 or 10/10/2020 because those dates are really popular and the best vendors are already fully booked,” he added.
The “Purple Rain” VIP event, Campbell said, is $25 per person and includes the fashion show and mock wedding, door prizes and admission to the general expo.
“It’s very value-added. We’re going to incorporate the fashion show into the VIP, so to see the fashion show this year you have to come to the VIP,” Campbell said.
The title of the VIP event, “Purple Rain,” Campbell added, has less to do with the artist who made it famous and more to do with the most popular color trend for 2020 weddings.
“The trend is to utilize purple and plum and colors in that color scheme in weddings,” she said.
Organizers expect more than 100 vendors and — based on previous years — more than 750 attendees.
“They’re looking to find all the components for their dream wedding, and mom is with them, bridesmaids, mother-in-law, groom, and this shows them options,” said Campbell.
“There’s a variety of trends and options they’ll be able to be exposed to in one location,” she added.