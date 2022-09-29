The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — One of the sure signs of autumn’s arrival is the annual Fall Festival hosted by Heritage Farm Museum and Village. Happening Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington, the event will include kid’s activities, arts and crafts, apple butter making, the wide array of farm animals being fed squash and pumpkins, live music and much more.

One addition to the Fall Festival is the Heritage Farm Museum and Village Adventure Park, which features zip lines, climbing courses, mountain biking, six-seat UTV rides and more.

