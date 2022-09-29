Heritage Farm’s Bruce Bannerman, left, instructs a group of students on making candles as the annual Fall Festival celebration takes place in October 2021 at Heritage Farm Museum & Village in Huntington. This year’s festival is Saturday, Oct. 1.
HUNTINGTON — One of the sure signs of autumn’s arrival is the annual Fall Festival hosted by Heritage Farm Museum and Village. Happening Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington, the event will include kid’s activities, arts and crafts, apple butter making, the wide array of farm animals being fed squash and pumpkins, live music and much more.
One addition to the Fall Festival is the Heritage Farm Museum and Village Adventure Park, which features zip lines, climbing courses, mountain biking, six-seat UTV rides and more.
For Audy Perry, executive director of the Heritage Farm Foundation, the Fall Festival preparations are complete and he and his crew are ready to celebrate a special time of year.
“Once the summer season ends at Heritage Farm, we then prepare for the school season when the students start coming back, and that all leads nicely to the Fall Festival,” said Perry. “Thankfully, our weather turned just last week. It was 92 here last Wednesday and then the temps went straight into the 70s, which will hopefully be our highs from here on out. So, we’re glad that the weather changed in time for our Fall Festival. I love the fall of the year. I love wearing sweatshirts and football season.
“Here at the farm, it has an extra significance because a big part of our early settlers’ (lives) was to be able to bring in that harvest and hope to make it through the winter. While we don’t live our life by that farm calendar now as they had to do, you still feel that difference that it makes when you have to prepare for winter.”
While it seems a simple idea, kids of all ages love to see the animals being fed squash and pumpkins, as each critter has a different approach to cracking the skin on these seasonal foods. While many believe squash and pumpkins to be vegetables, they are actually a part of the fruit family, growing from pollinated flowers and producing seeds inside of them.
“The bison and the Scottish Highlander cattle take a more dramatic approach to eating pumpkins than other animals,” said Perry. “As for our bison, he likes to stomp on it to get to the good stuff, and sometimes that turns into the pumpkin rolling and being kicked around, which is fun to watch. The Highlanders begin to eat it right through the rind, which you wouldn’t think would happen because they do not have carnivore teeth. But, they bite right into it. Of course, the pigs are crazy and they just go literally hog wild on it, all puns intended. And, inside the petting zoo, we let the tortoise and the chickens and all of those animals take a shot at it as well.”
Perry and crew are happy that the new Adventure Park aspect of the Heritage Farm Museum and Village is up and running and ready for the customers.
“We now feature a Treehouse Trek, which is a series of rope bridges that they can climb up into, and that leads to a big tree house that teaches folks about the Appalachian forest,” said Perry. “We also have a family friendly, two-story challenge course with a 100-foot zip line, and a four-story course with over 40 challenges and a 40-foot drop. We also have the Red Tail Racers, which are dual 1,000-feet-long zip lines that you can race each other on. To add to all of that, we also have the Mountain Rim Bike Park, which is like a ski hill for mountain bikes with beginner, intermediate and expert paths to choose from as you go. There is something for everyone.”
Artisans will showcase their talents on Saturday, including expert glass blowers and bread makers.
For more information on tickets, visit heritagefarm.org. With this one-day festival taking place from just 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, buying tickets beforehand will open up more time for fun.
