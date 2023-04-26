Murder and Merriment performers mesh mirth and murder at functions throughout the region. On Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, the troupe will perform "Clueless," based on the classic board game, during murder-mystery dinners at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. Learn more about Murder and Merriment at https://murderandmerriment.com/.
HUNTINGTON -- In what is now a springtime tradition, the Heritage Farm Museum and Village will host Murder and Merriment murder-mystery dinners on Friday and Saturday. The theme of the audience-participatory shows will be “Clueless,” loosely based on the classic board game.
The dinner shows begin at 6:30 p.m. on both April 28 and 29, and tickets are $45 per person. The Heritage Farm Museum and Village is located at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. The performances will take place in the Heritage Hall with a full pasta bar with salads, rolls, drinks and desserts on hand. Tickets are available at heritagefarmmuseum.com, or by contacting Renea Slayton at 304-522-1244 (ext. 1) or reneaslayton@heritagefarmmuseum.com.
“The murder-mystery show is about two hours long and as it begins, the actors go from table to table to interact with the visitors,” said Jeff Wise, director of Finance and Human Resources for the Heritage Farm Museum and Village. “Every show that Murder and Merriment company performs is always a little different each time because the actors themselves never know who is getting murdered until right before the main show starts. At the end of the story, everybody in the audience gets to question the cast to try and figure out who did it. Once everybody takes a guess at who did the evil deed, all of the audience members that get it right will put their names in a hat and the name that is drawn wins the door prizes. We have been doing this event for about five years now, and this weekend will be the first of three shows that will happen over the summer, with others taking place in June and again in August.”
Murder and Merriment is a Tri-State based entertainment group.
Wise, a Tri-State native, has worked with Heritage Farm Museum and Village for a few years, starting as a volunteer.
“My wife and family have volunteered here for years and I did as well, but I have been actually employed here for six years,” said Wise. “I grew up here in the CK (Ceredo-Kenova) and my wife grew up in Huntington and we met in church, and she is a teacher at Cabell Midland High School. My wife and I never left Huntington as we like the area and are happy staying here.”
The murder mystery weekend is a nice prelude to the official opening of Heritage Farm Museum and Village, set for May 4. Heritage Farm, featuring the village, museum, farm animals, an Adventure Park for climbers, ATV rides and more, is still hiring for the new season.
“We are doing some hiring right now,” said Wise. “We have a few positions open for working in the Village and we are looking to hire some folks for our Adventure Park right now, as well. As for what’s to come, we just got some live elk brought in a few days ago. We got a male and two females from an elk-breeding program here in West Virginia. This will also be the 50th anniversary of when the Perry Family moved to the farm and we have a new, small museum that is opening up about the Perry Family and the history of this land going back to before the pre-Revolutionary War to the John Savage Land Grant and more.”
