murderandmerriment1

Murder and Merriment performers mesh mirth and murder at functions throughout the region. On Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, the troupe will perform "Clueless," based on the classic board game, during murder-mystery dinners at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. Learn more about Murder and Merriment at https://murderandmerriment.com/.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON -- In what is now a springtime tradition, the Heritage Farm Museum and Village will host Murder and Merriment murder-mystery dinners on Friday and Saturday. The theme of the audience-participatory shows will be “Clueless,” loosely based on the classic board game.

The dinner shows begin at 6:30 p.m. on both April 28 and 29, and tickets are $45 per person. The Heritage Farm Museum and Village is located at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. The performances will take place in the Heritage Hall with a full pasta bar with salads, rolls, drinks and desserts on hand. Tickets are available at heritagefarmmuseum.com, or by contacting Renea Slayton at 304-522-1244 (ext. 1) or reneaslayton@heritagefarmmuseum.com.

