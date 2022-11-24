The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Heritage Farm Museum and Village recently took the month of November off after a summer of visitors taking in their animal-filled nature center, Appalachian village and Adventure Park.

The reason for the downtime is that it takes that long to decorate the complex with thousands of Christmas lights and decorations and to prepare for all the activities that are scheduled for the upcoming Appalachian Christmas Village celebration.

