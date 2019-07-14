The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Heritage Farm Museum and Village will host a Family Fun Night starting at 5 p.m. Monday, July 15.
Guests can enjoy admission for only $5 to experience activities such as the museum's petting zoo and wagon rides, as well as special programming exclusive to this night.
Three Rivers Avian Center will present its "Wings of Wonder" show with Birds of Prey at 6 p.m. Wild Heritage will also have bird activities all evening long, and will be hosting a short night walk as the village gets dark to call for owls and look for other after-dark critters.
Tickets can be purchased on-site at the farm, or online in advance at https://www.ticketsource.us/heritagefarmwv/t-vklymz.