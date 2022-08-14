The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Heritage Station will host two local writers in the monthly Writers Can Read event at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

Casey Bond is the award-winning author of “When Wishes Bleed,” “Gravebriar” and “House of Eclipses,” and lives on a farm in rural West Virginia with her family. Bond prefers to write morally gray and flawed characters who rise out of the situations of their circumstance.

