HUNTINGTON — Heritage Station will host two local writers in the monthly Writers Can Read event at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
Casey Bond is the award-winning author of “When Wishes Bleed,” “Gravebriar” and “House of Eclipses,” and lives on a farm in rural West Virginia with her family. Bond prefers to write morally gray and flawed characters who rise out of the situations of their circumstance.
Bryna Butler is a financial corporate communications professional who wrote numerous publications before her shift toward teen and young adult fiction in 2020. Butler prefers to create realistic relationships between well-developed characters who experience the consequences of their actions. Her work is considered clean and appropriate for both preteens and teenagers. She lives on the banks of the Ohio River with her family in Gallia County, Ohio.
Both authors will read sections from their work at the event.
The event also includes an open mic for anyone who would like to share their prose or poetry with the audience.
The open mic event takes place on the third Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Heritage Station in Huntington and often hosts featured authors. Previously featured readers have included Marc Harshman, Denise Giardina, Crystal Wilkinson, Jonathan Corcoran, Doug Van Gundy, Robert Gipe and Nick White.
