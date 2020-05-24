Essential reporting in volatile times.

Huntington High School has announced their 2019-20 Student Art Awards. Several students have received local and national recognition for their art pieces.

The 2019-20 Young Illustrator’s Contest for the Cabell County Reading Council

First Place

Madison Shuller, “The Secret Life of Bees”

Amillia Howard, “Green Eggs and Ham”

Kaylee Fisher, “Turtles All the Way Down”

Jasmine Chavez, “The Rainbow Fish and Friends”

The First Lady of WV Student Ornament

First Place State Winner 9th-12th Grade, Daisy St. Clair

Ceramic Ornaments placed on the Governor’s tree; Reindeer theme, artist, Daisy St. Clair, Grace Adkins, and Savannah Burgess.

Ceramic School Logo Ornaments, theme Huntington High School, artists include, Daisy St. Clair, Savannah Burgess, and Grace Adkins.

WV Wesleyan Sleeth Gallery Winners

Winners of The Faculty’s Choice Awarded by The Art & Design Department of West Virginia Wesleyan will receive a $1,000 a year scholarship for their four years attending WV Wesleyan

Leela Jackson

Laci Perkins

Hunter Slayton

West Virginia Wesleyan College Merit Award Winners Honorable Mention and $1,000 Scholarship

Laci Perkins, photo titled “Cactus or Aloe”

Luca Jackson, photo titled “Katsa”

Nathan Allen, “Moth on a Flower”

Winners for being chosen for show include; Andrew Brewster, Tyler Bradley, Jadyn Byron, Israel Mathews, Emma Randan, Molly Franklin, Laci Perkins, Sophie Bright, Emma Conaway, Alex Lindberg, Hunter Slayton, Rachel Fraley, Nakon Page, Zion Page, Mia Jerrell, Juliana Hernandez, Selena Ritchie, Christian Morrow, Alayha Johnson, Hannah Runyon, Rayanna Bradshaw, Shaunte Viars, Joselyn May, Nathan Allen, Brianna Lee, and Luca Jackson.

2020 Biennial Southeastern High School Artists Competition Birmingham Southern College, Alabama

Award Winner: Ashley Stanley for her charcoal drawing Fluff” receiving a monetary award.

Artwork won being accepted for juried competition include, Kaylee Marie Fisher for her digital art “Dreamy”.

Huntington Parks and Recreation District “What About the Huntington Area Are You Especially Grateful For” Art Photography Show

Winners for being chosen for show include, Emma Conaway, Brandy Tyler, Ethen Mentz, Selena Ritchie, Jaikai Turner, Grace Knipp, Alexas Strier, Lucas Geraldo, Zion Frazier, Brianna Lee, Lucy Weir, Owen Gerlach, Cheyanne Turner, Laney Gannon, Emirh White, Zendaya-Lawhon Jeffers, Brooke Jackson, Emily Gilkerson, Jolie Tessier, Taylor Nunley, Brandon Green, Frank Manilla, Ethan Wentz, Sam Whitt, Rayana Bradshaw, Juliana Hernandez, and Keela King.

Marshall University 2020 Black History Poster Competition

First Place awarded to Noah M. Ziegler

First Place awarded to Madison Shuler

The Tamarack Youth Arts Gallery Exhibition “Power of Prints”

Winners for being chosen for show include; Jacob Cazad, Charlotte Edmonds, Molly Franklin, Lucah Jackson, Alex Lindberg, Sidney McCoy, Ianayah Skaggs, and Ava Thornburg.

The First Lady Cathy Justice 2020 West Virginia Quarter Contest Drawing for Eleventh Graders

Second Place Senaa Wilburn for her drawing of Blackwater Falls State Park

Daisy St. Clair placed Honorable Mention for her drawing of the West Virginia Capital dome.

Rio Grande Annual Teachers and Students Art Exhibition 2020 Rio Grande, Ohio

Best in show awarded to Ashley Stanley charcoal drawing “Fluff”

Amanda Brent received Honorable Mention for her ceramic piece “Pacific Octopus”

Kaylee Fisher received Honorable Mention for her mixed medium piece “Waves of Thought”

Sidney McCoy was awarded a $500 Scholarship for her pen and ink drawing “Felina Good”

Artwork won being accepted for juried competition include: Chase Rood, Brianna Lee, Laci Perkins, and Senaa Wilburn.

Congressional Art Award presented by The Cultural Center

Elsa Meade won first place with “Birds with rocks” in the 3rd District. Her work will go to Washington DC to be on display.

Students juried to participate in the show include, Juliana Hernandez, Elsa Meade, Sophie Bright, Paris Hammon, Anna Parella, Selena Ritchie, Ava Thornburg, Charity Stradwick, Emma Pittman.

Youth Art Month at Tamarack

The following students had their art pieces selected to be on exhibit at the Tamarack in Beckley, West Virginia for the annual Youth Art Exhibition.

Nathan Allen for his piece “Last Minute Pollination”

Emma Conway for her art titled “The Beauty of Nature”

Laney Gannon for art work “Eternal Youth”

Emily Gilkerson for her piece “Lavender Collection”

Gabrilla Hill’s art titled “All Tech Out”

Huntington Woman’s Club Art Awards

Local First Place awarded to Senaa Wilburn for her Ceramic piece “Catch of the Day”

Local Second Place received by Charlotte Edmond “Colored Pencil” Pencil Drawing

Local Third Place received by Senaa Wilburn for her Acrylic Painting “Office Melt Down”

Advancing to states;

First Place Winners in their divisions:

Morgan Snyder for her ceramics “Wing Night”

Kaylee Fisher for “Night Terror” Computer Graphics

Molly Franklin for her “Koi Fish” Graphics piece

Elsa Meade for her Pastel Drawing “Breakfast”

Sidney McCoy for her Pen and Ink “Pied Pipper”

Alex Lindberg for “Tools” Color Pencil

Patrick Tompos “On the Hunt” Pencil Drawing

Sophie Bright for her Charcoal Drawing “Transformer”

Senaa Wilburn for Acrylic Painting “Meadow Brook”

Sidney McCoy for her Watercolor “Bear with Me”

Madison Shuler for “Save the Turtles” Mixed Media

Shenandoah Smith “Silver Petals” Scratchboard Art

Senior Gold Art Awards

Nichole Cremeans Award of Excellence in Ceramics, Gold Fine Art Pin

Sidney McCoy Award of Excellence Fine Art, Gold Fine Art Charm

Photography Excellence in Art Awards

Zion Page

Brooke Jackson

