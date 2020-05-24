Huntington High School has announced their 2019-20 Student Art Awards. Several students have received local and national recognition for their art pieces.
The 2019-20 Young Illustrator’s Contest for the Cabell County Reading Council
First Place
Madison Shuller, “The Secret Life of Bees”
Amillia Howard, “Green Eggs and Ham”
Kaylee Fisher, “Turtles All the Way Down”
Jasmine Chavez, “The Rainbow Fish and Friends”
The First Lady of WV Student Ornament
First Place State Winner 9th-12th Grade, Daisy St. Clair
Ceramic Ornaments placed on the Governor’s tree; Reindeer theme, artist, Daisy St. Clair, Grace Adkins, and Savannah Burgess.
Ceramic School Logo Ornaments, theme Huntington High School, artists include, Daisy St. Clair, Savannah Burgess, and Grace Adkins.
WV Wesleyan Sleeth Gallery Winners
Winners of The Faculty’s Choice Awarded by The Art & Design Department of West Virginia Wesleyan will receive a $1,000 a year scholarship for their four years attending WV Wesleyan
Leela Jackson
Laci Perkins
Hunter Slayton
West Virginia Wesleyan College Merit Award Winners Honorable Mention and $1,000 Scholarship
Laci Perkins, photo titled “Cactus or Aloe”
Luca Jackson, photo titled “Katsa”
Nathan Allen, “Moth on a Flower”
Winners for being chosen for show include; Andrew Brewster, Tyler Bradley, Jadyn Byron, Israel Mathews, Emma Randan, Molly Franklin, Laci Perkins, Sophie Bright, Emma Conaway, Alex Lindberg, Hunter Slayton, Rachel Fraley, Nakon Page, Zion Page, Mia Jerrell, Juliana Hernandez, Selena Ritchie, Christian Morrow, Alayha Johnson, Hannah Runyon, Rayanna Bradshaw, Shaunte Viars, Joselyn May, Nathan Allen, Brianna Lee, and Luca Jackson.
2020 Biennial Southeastern High School Artists Competition Birmingham Southern College, Alabama
Award Winner: Ashley Stanley for her charcoal drawing Fluff” receiving a monetary award.
Artwork won being accepted for juried competition include, Kaylee Marie Fisher for her digital art “Dreamy”.
Huntington Parks and Recreation District “What About the Huntington Area Are You Especially Grateful For” Art Photography Show
Winners for being chosen for show include, Emma Conaway, Brandy Tyler, Ethen Mentz, Selena Ritchie, Jaikai Turner, Grace Knipp, Alexas Strier, Lucas Geraldo, Zion Frazier, Brianna Lee, Lucy Weir, Owen Gerlach, Cheyanne Turner, Laney Gannon, Emirh White, Zendaya-Lawhon Jeffers, Brooke Jackson, Emily Gilkerson, Jolie Tessier, Taylor Nunley, Brandon Green, Frank Manilla, Ethan Wentz, Sam Whitt, Rayana Bradshaw, Juliana Hernandez, and Keela King.
Marshall University 2020 Black History Poster Competition
First Place awarded to Noah M. Ziegler
First Place awarded to Madison Shuler
The Tamarack Youth Arts Gallery Exhibition “Power of Prints”
Winners for being chosen for show include; Jacob Cazad, Charlotte Edmonds, Molly Franklin, Lucah Jackson, Alex Lindberg, Sidney McCoy, Ianayah Skaggs, and Ava Thornburg.
The First Lady Cathy Justice 2020 West Virginia Quarter Contest Drawing for Eleventh Graders
Second Place Senaa Wilburn for her drawing of Blackwater Falls State Park
Daisy St. Clair placed Honorable Mention for her drawing of the West Virginia Capital dome.
Rio Grande Annual Teachers and Students Art Exhibition 2020 Rio Grande, Ohio
Best in show awarded to Ashley Stanley charcoal drawing “Fluff”
Amanda Brent received Honorable Mention for her ceramic piece “Pacific Octopus”
Kaylee Fisher received Honorable Mention for her mixed medium piece “Waves of Thought”
Sidney McCoy was awarded a $500 Scholarship for her pen and ink drawing “Felina Good”
Artwork won being accepted for juried competition include: Chase Rood, Brianna Lee, Laci Perkins, and Senaa Wilburn.
Congressional Art Award presented by The Cultural Center
Elsa Meade won first place with “Birds with rocks” in the 3rd District. Her work will go to Washington DC to be on display.
Students juried to participate in the show include, Juliana Hernandez, Elsa Meade, Sophie Bright, Paris Hammon, Anna Parella, Selena Ritchie, Ava Thornburg, Charity Stradwick, Emma Pittman.
Youth Art Month at Tamarack
The following students had their art pieces selected to be on exhibit at the Tamarack in Beckley, West Virginia for the annual Youth Art Exhibition.
Nathan Allen for his piece “Last Minute Pollination”
Emma Conway for her art titled “The Beauty of Nature”
Laney Gannon for art work “Eternal Youth”
Emily Gilkerson for her piece “Lavender Collection”
Gabrilla Hill’s art titled “All Tech Out”
Huntington Woman’s Club Art Awards
Local First Place awarded to Senaa Wilburn for her Ceramic piece “Catch of the Day”
Local Second Place received by Charlotte Edmond “Colored Pencil” Pencil Drawing
Local Third Place received by Senaa Wilburn for her Acrylic Painting “Office Melt Down”
Advancing to states;
First Place Winners in their divisions:
Morgan Snyder for her ceramics “Wing Night”
Kaylee Fisher for “Night Terror” Computer Graphics
Molly Franklin for her “Koi Fish” Graphics piece
Elsa Meade for her Pastel Drawing “Breakfast”
Sidney McCoy for her Pen and Ink “Pied Pipper”
Alex Lindberg for “Tools” Color Pencil
Patrick Tompos “On the Hunt” Pencil Drawing
Sophie Bright for her Charcoal Drawing “Transformer”
Senaa Wilburn for Acrylic Painting “Meadow Brook”
Sidney McCoy for her Watercolor “Bear with Me”
Madison Shuler for “Save the Turtles” Mixed Media
Shenandoah Smith “Silver Petals” Scratchboard Art
Senior Gold Art Awards
Nichole Cremeans Award of Excellence in Ceramics, Gold Fine Art Pin
Sidney McCoy Award of Excellence Fine Art, Gold Fine Art Charm
Photography Excellence in Art Awards
Zion Page
Brooke Jackson