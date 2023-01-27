The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The scholarship team for the Spencer M. Anderson Community Service Scholarship awarded it to Alannah Spearman, a freshman at Marshall University.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Spencer M. Anderson Community Service Scholarship, a program offered through John W. Hereford Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington, enables deserving members of the Boys & Girls Clubs to pursue a college education. The program was established in 1993 in cooperation with The Marshall University Foundation Inc. for the educational enrichment of club members.

The annual award, valued at $3,000 per year, will be made to students entering their freshman year at Marshall University. The award may be continued for four years, for a total of $12,000, provided the student is full time and maintains a 2.5 overall GPA.

