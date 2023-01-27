HUNTINGTON — The Spencer M. Anderson Community Service Scholarship, a program offered through John W. Hereford Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington, enables deserving members of the Boys & Girls Clubs to pursue a college education. The program was established in 1993 in cooperation with The Marshall University Foundation Inc. for the educational enrichment of club members.
The annual award, valued at $3,000 per year, will be made to students entering their freshman year at Marshall University. The award may be continued for four years, for a total of $12,000, provided the student is full time and maintains a 2.5 overall GPA.
Recipients are recommended by the staff based on their volunteer service to the community and their involvement in the activities of our two clubs, located at the B.C. McGinnis Clubs in Guyandotte and the Henrietta Payne Club at 14th Street West. To date, 10 members of the John W. Hereford Boys & Girls Clubs have benefited from the Spencer M. Anderson Scholarship.
This year, after the scholarship team met with and interviewed applicants for the Spencer M. Anderson Community Service Scholarship, it was awarded to Alannah Spearman.
Spearman is a first semester freshman at Marshall. She is a graduate of Huntington High School, and was a long-time member at the John W. Hereford Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington. While a member, she helped tutor younger members in the classroom and represented the club with Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP). She was also involved with SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) and volunteered with Special Olympics.
Spearman is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in social work.
