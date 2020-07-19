HUNTINGTON — Kira Hayes, a 2020 Huntington High School graduate, has been awarded a one-time $2,500 scholarship through Comcast NBCUniversal’s annual Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses.
Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance and leadership skills.
“All of us at Comcast are honored to recognize the amazing achievements of our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners,” said Mary McLaughlin, senior vice president of Comcast’s Beltway Region, in a news release. “These students excel in academics and are leaders in the community and among their peers. They are a great representation of our future, and we are proud to help them further their education.”
Hayes will be a freshman at West Virginia University this fall.
The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program recognizes high school seniors for their community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. Applicants to the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program must demonstrate academic excellence, commitment to community service and outstanding qualities in character, integrity and leadership.