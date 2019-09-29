HUNTINGTON — The Huntington High School STEM Academy/Personal Fitness and Wellness program of study invites the public to its annual Family Fun Night on Tuesday, Oct 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Over 40 community vendors will be in attendance to exhibit their services to the public. Staff members and club representatives will showcase their classwork and projects. Cafeteria staff will offer a taste of new products in the school cafeteria. Free refreshments will be available while they last. Activities include free admission to all sports activities, cake walk and more.
For information on how to exhibit as a community vendor, contact Shawna Francis at 304-528-6532 stfrancis@k12.wv.us or Deborah Chapman at 304-528-6441 or dachapma@k12.wv.us.