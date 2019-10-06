HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School teachers will go “back to school” this week to learn the day-to-day operations of a fast food industry. On Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., McDonald’s on Hal Greer Boulevard will sponsor HHS McTeacher night, when McDonald’s will donate 20% of its profits to the school for Academy programs.
Deborah Chapman, Academy coordinator, said the teachers are excited to have the opportunity to help their community and school.
For more information, contact Chapman at Huntington High School at 304-528-6441.