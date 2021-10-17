HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School brings to the stage “Alice in Wonderland,” adapted by Anne Coulter Martens, based on the book by Lewis Carroll.
Performances will take place at the school at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 22 and 23 and at 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and children under 2 are free.
After Alice falls down a rabbit hole into a new world called Wonderland, she must find her way back with the help of her new friend, the Cheshire Cat.
The show begins when Alice learns that the only way out of Wonderland is to find the door the key of understanding unlocks. She meets a host of characters all sharing a common fear — the Queen of Hearts who won’t think twice before lopping off someone’s head. After the Queen finds out her cherry tarts have been stolen, Alice is named the culprit and the trial begins. In the trial, Alice is guilty until proven innocent, but she begins to understand everything. A strong wind blows all the characters away and Alice can finally go home again.
Alice in Wonderland combines themes such as growing up, friendship, and understanding. Ella Adkins, who plays Alice, enjoys watching her character progress throughout the production.
“I love watching Alice change because she reminds me of myself so much. I used to be a naïve little girl, but have grown into a strong young woman, just as Alice grows in the play,” Adkins said in a news release.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.