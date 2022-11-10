ASHLAND — A new takeout place on the corner of 15th Street and Greenup Avenue is serving up Japanese hibachi chicken, fresh-cut Poke Bowls, and Bubble Tea.
Hibachi Express & Poke Bowl is owned by Jacky Lin, who opened the first Hibachi Express inside a gas station in Morehead, Kentucky, seven years ago. A third location is planned to open in the city of Mayfield, Kentucky. The Ashland location opened its doors just last month, on Oct. 20.
“This is an expansion on the original Hibachi Express in Morehead, Kentucky. It offers some new things — namely the Poke Bowls and the Bubble Tea. We are looking to add fresh sushi soon, but we decided to start with the Poke Bowls first because they are convenient, grab-and-go bowls,” Jeremy Holbrook said.
“If you are unfamiliar with Poke Bowls, they are very similar to sushi in terms of ingredients,” Holbrook continued. “Customers can build their own bowl or choose from one of our signature creations. The most popular of those are our Volcano Bowl. Now, our bowls with shrimp are cooked but served cold. I want to point that out because that has some confusion with our customers. If you want a Poke Bowl, it’s served cold; if you want something hot, you can order the Hibachi, which we can have ready in like 10 to 15 minutes.”
While commonly sold in sushi restaurants, “Poke” is actually a traditional Polynesian dish named for the Hawaiian word for “to slice” and consists of fish and vegetables.
Customers looking to try their first Poke Bowl can enjoy a “Volcano” ($14.50) filled with raw spicy salmon, raw spicy tuna, spicy crab avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, cherry tomato and green onion topped with spicy mayo, sriracha, ginger, wasabi, tempura flakes, and raw masago. If you aren’t looking for raw fish but are looking for a fresh alternative to a salad, you can try a Veggie Lover Bowl ($10.50) filled with tofu, avocado, edamame, cucumber, cherry tomato, topped with house-made ginger dressing, ginger wasabi, sesame seeds, shredded nori and seaweed salad.
Over on the Hibachi side of the menu, there is a selection of grilled meals served with your choice of fried protein, fried rice and vegetables. There’s Hibachi Chicken ($8.25 lunch; $11.45 dinner), Steak ($8.95; $14.95), Salmon ($8.95; $14.95) or Shrimp ($8.95; $14.95.) Customers looking to cool off can enjoy a Bubble Milk Tea ($4.95) or a non-dairy Flavor Tea ($4.95) in flavors such as Strawberry, Mango, and Passion Fruit served with your choice of boba toppings. There is also a small selection of Japanese soft drinks such as Hata Ramune and Moshi Sparkling Water.
“Our Hibachi salmon and chicken is fantastic. We cook our steak however the customer wants — whether you want it rare, medium, or well done. Our most popular items are our combination dinners. We have a combination dinner with steak, chicken and shrimp if you want to try it all. It’s the best of both worlds,” Holbrook said.
