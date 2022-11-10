The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — A new takeout place on the corner of 15th Street and Greenup Avenue is serving up Japanese hibachi chicken, fresh-cut Poke Bowls, and Bubble Tea.

Hibachi Express & Poke Bowl is owned by Jacky Lin, who opened the first Hibachi Express inside a gas station in Morehead, Kentucky, seven years ago. A third location is planned to open in the city of Mayfield, Kentucky. The Ashland location opened its doors just last month, on Oct. 20.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you