HUNTINGTON — What started as two high school students going through their closets to find clothing to donate to those in need and in recovery has evolved into a boutique.
The ROH ReSale Boutique, co-founded and operated by Giovanna Brunetti and Brianna Henderson, is a resale boutique and community service hub and the first youth-developed business of the West Virginia Ray of Hope (WV ROH) Foundation umbrella.
Katie Brockman, executive director of the WV ROH Foundation, is a volunteer at the boutique and mentor to Brunetti and Henderson. She said any funds generated from items donated or purchased, aside from paying rent and contributing to workshops, will always go toward youth development, but an eventual goal is to pay the high school volunteers.
“It’s all volunteer based,” Brockman said. “Our goal is to become self-sustaining and be able to pay students to run the boutique. Our need right now is to get people to come in, shop and help us keep it open so we can generate more revenue. All our sales are for service.”
The ROH ReSale Boutique, located in Huntington, partners with other businesses in the area to organize clothing drives and participates in The Giving Closet program, in partnership with the Jessica Kern Foundation. This program offers free shopping experiences at the boutique for women experiencing homelessness and facing other difficult times.
“Jessica navigates people to us, and basically anything that we need, she tries to find ways to support it,” Brockman said.
The boutique, which opened in June, accepts monetary and clothing donations. Henderson, a junior at Huntington High School, said her favorite part of the boutique is sorting through donations; she, like many teenagers, enjoys thrifting and sustainable fashion.
Every item for sale in the shop is $15 or less. Clothing, shoes, luggage, outerwear and accessories are available for purchase at the boutique. Brunetti, a sophomore student at Huntington High, said they are looking for quality, name-brand clothing, as well as activewear, as these items are most popular, especially among her age group.
By working at the boutique, Brunetti and Henderson learn valuable skills and strengthen their giving and entrepreneurial spirit, Brockman said.
“I’ve seen them come out of their shell a lot,” she said. “I think it’s because they have something that they understand.”
Through the boutique, Brunetti and Henderson help to organize monthly workshops to further build up the youth in the area, and they are continuously striving to support more community service projects.
“They don’t even realize that their first natural thought goes to charity and outreach,” Brockman said. “They want more money, because they want to do more community projects. Our approach with our programs is that they’re not realizing what they’re even learning. They’re naturally becoming aware of things they’re not exposed to, and it makes them instantly just want to give.”
Volunteers at the boutique also help create “blessing boxes” for community members in need.
“They are boxes that go outside and have clothes and nonperishable items for people to just go by and get them when they need,” Henderson said. “They’re in the community; a bunch of different businesses have them.”
Many local organizations, including the Huntington City Mission and the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, refer community members to the boutique. Brunetti and Henderson often give away items to those in need.
“When someone walks in, sometimes you can tell if they’re in need,” Henderson said. “We had someone come in, and she was trying to buy what she could. So, we just let her pick out whatever she wanted and we gave it to her for free. That’s happened a few times.
“We had a little girl come in here, and she had cancer. Her, her mom and sister picked out what they wanted in here, and we gave it to them for free, too. They were referred to us by Hoops (Family) Children’s Hospital,” Henderson said.
The ROH ReSale Boutique is located at 137 W. 8th Ave. in Huntington and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
“I want our store to have a lot of nice clothes for cheaper prices for people here in Huntington,” Brunetti said. “We hope it can continue to grow and we can get nicer donations, with more people coming in so people know about us and know where to find us.”