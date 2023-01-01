ABOVE: Five-year-old Nora Parnell and 13-year-old Tara Parnell pose in a photo booth during Highlands Museum and Discovery Center’s New Year’s Noon celebration. RIGHT: Eleven-year-old Mason Parnell has his face painted by Wren Jenkins during Highlands Museum and Discovery Center’s New Year’s Noon celebration.
ASHLAND — The Highlands Museum & Discovery Center hosted a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve party Saturday, with festivities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kids were invited to wear their pajamas and enjoy snacks. Everyone counted down to noon when there was a balloon drop.
The Highlands Museum & Discovery Center in Ashland began in 1984. It is a family-focused museum with interactive exhibits, educational experiences and innovative programs, both cultural and historical.
