ASHLAND — As the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center continues to grow in Ashland, the organization is now presenting a series of live shows that showcase the lives of famous Kentuckians.
At 6 p.m. Jan. 12, the Kentucky Chautauqua series, which is being produced by the Kentucky Humanities organization, is featuring a performance by L. Henry Dowell in the role of Harlan “Colonel” Sanders. Sanders, of course, turned his recipe for fried chicken into a global chain of restaurants, all based on the recipe he developed using his now-famous “11 herbs and spices.”
Tickets for Thursday's performance of “Hard Work, Luck and Perseverance – The Life of Col. Sanders” at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center are $25 for the general public and $15 for museum members. The museum is located at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
The live reenactment is also sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts.
The life story of Col. Sanders is a fascinating tale beginning in 1800s Indiana. He became a farm hand at 12 after quitting school in seventh grade. As his teenage years unfolded, Sanders took on jobs ranging from painting horse carriages to conducting streetcars. By the early 1890s, he lied about his age so he could join the military at 16. After leaving the service, and after serving in Cuba, Sanders then moved to Alabama to live with his brother and uncle while becoming a blacksmith’s assistant at the rail yards. He then went to work for the Union and Western railroad company.
Sanders was married at age 19 and continued to work for the railroad while studying law at night. He practiced law in Little Rock, Arkansas, for three years, but left the profession after a famous courtroom brawl with one of his own clients. It was a low period for Sanders, as his rough ways led to him being fired from the Illinois Central Railroad during the same time period for fighting a co-worker.
Now back in Indiana, Sanders went from returning to work as a laborer in the railyards there to selling life insurance in Louisville, Kentucky. By the time he was 30, Sanders had started a ferry boat company on the Ohio River and then sold his stocks in the business so he could create a company that manufactured acetylene lamps. Unfortunately, the advent of affordable electric lamps made by companies such as Delco put Sander’s soot-producing acetylene gas lamps out of fashion and his company went out of business.
Sanders kept changing jobs and his professional goals, however, either rebounding quickly from failures or always eager to start on a new endeavor. By the mid-1920s, he was living in Winchester, Kentucky, while selling Michelin tires. Then, he moved over to running a gas station for the Standard Oil Company outside of Lexington, Kentucky, before the onslaught of the Great Depression shut that business down in 1930.
Standard Oil offered Sanders another chance to run a 24-hour gas station in Corbin, Kentucky, and while doing so, Sanders decided to serve his customers food, which led to the building of a next-door restaurant. By 1939, Sanders’ restaurant was written up in the popular book "Adventures In Good Eating." Written by Duncan Hines, who was a traveling businessman and never a cook or chef of any kind, the "Adventures In Good Eating" books listed the best places to eat on the road from 1936 to 1954, a period when the advent of automobiles had folks wanting to travel.
While perfecting his now-legendary chicken recipe, World War II forced Sanders to temporarily shut his restaurant and filling station down as gas was rationed and tourism dwindled. During the war effort, however, Sanders ran various cafeterias for the government.
After the war was over, Sanders revived his gas station and 140-seat restaurant in Corbin, Kentucky, and by 1952 he agreed to the first franchise agreement, letting a restaurant in Utah cook and sell his branded chicken recipe. By the early 1960s, the brand name we now know as Kentucky Fried Chicken had been established and was growing rapidly, creating over 600 locations by 1963. By the time Sanders died in 1980, there were more than 6,000 KFC restaurants found in 48 countries.
Karen Pierzala is the Education and Social Media coordinator for the Highland Museum and Discover Center. Pierzala was born and raised in the Ashland area, she attended and graduated from Marshall University, and she had various jobs before coming onboard with the museum last spring.
“This show about Col. Sanders on Thursday will be the third installment in our five-part series,” said Pierzala. “We have already featured presenters recreating the life of Adolf Rupp back in November, who was the beloved and renowned coach of the University of Kentucky basketball team, and then in December we featured Janet Scott, who recreated the life of Mary Carson Breckinridge, who formed the Frontier Nursing Service that brought midwifery and health care to rural folks in the 1900s.
"After tonight’s presentation on the life of Col. Sanders, in February we will celebrate Black History Month with the story of William Wells Brown being recreated by Virgil Covington Jr., and we will also honor Women’s History Month with a reenactment of Jean Ritchie being performed by Rachel Lee Rodgers in March.”
There is also big news at the Highland Museum when it comes to the building of a new Children’s Discovery Center.
“Right now, the Children’s Discovery Center is in our basement and it has gone many years without being updated,” said Pierzala. “This complete refurbishment that we are in the process of doing will put our Discovery Center on scale with similar amazing places in the region. All of our major fundraising now is going toward those efforts, so we can get the best exhibits available built right here in Ashland. Right now, we are on target for a new grand opening in September of this year. All of us at the Highlands Museum are all very excited to be a part of this new journey.”
More information can be found at highlandsmuseum.com.