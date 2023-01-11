The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — As the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center continues to grow in Ashland, the organization is now presenting a series of live shows that showcase the lives of famous Kentuckians.

At 6 p.m. Jan. 12, the Kentucky Chautauqua series, which is being produced by the Kentucky Humanities organization, is featuring a performance by L. Henry Dowell in the role of Harlan “Colonel” Sanders. Sanders, of course, turned his recipe for fried chicken into a global chain of restaurants, all based on the recipe he developed using his now-famous “11 herbs and spices.”

