HUNTINGTON — Few things get a grandstand full of people cheering at a county fair like a hard-hitting demolition derby competition.
With modified cars going at it, smashing and ramming each other — within the rules, of course — the winner is the driver who can dish out the most intentional wrecks while simultaneously keeping their own vehicle in running condition.
Because of the constant action, the demolition derby always draws an enthusiastic audience.
Now, after being absent in the Tri-State for several years, the folks who put together the annual Lawrence County Fair demolition derby in Ohio every summer are bringing the event back to downtown Huntington for an indoor battle.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m., the Hillbilly Dash Demolition Derby will take over the indoor dirt track at the Mountain Health Arena for a night of fun. General admission tickets for the show are $32 including fees, with tickets for kids 12 and younger being $12 and kids 4 and younger free. Pit passes are $50, and military members and first responders get a $5 discount.
With multiple demolition derby events scheduled for the night, amateur and professional drivers will enter over 100 vehicles for the smash up, including big cars, mini cars, trucks and even fortified vans.
Putting together this evening of horsepower, collisions and mechanical attrition are Kevin Edwards and Jason Adkins.
“I’ve put on the demolition derby events at the Lawrence County Fair for the last eight years,” said Kevin Edwards. “When putting on a show like this, you have to see what class of vehicles attracts the most drivers, as far as the types of vehicles they will want to enter. And, your prize money payouts have to be good enough to attract demolition derby drivers not only from here in the Tri-State, but from all over the U.S. as well. So far, we will have nine different states represented at the derby this weekend, including drivers coming in from Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and even Florida. It is a big deal, with about a $24,000 payout across the board.”
When you watch a top-notch demolition derby these days, you will see a lot of different models of vehicles that have been prepared for a hard-hitting night of action.
“These days, drivers either bring mini cars for the derby, such as Camrys, Chevy Luminas and Monte Carlos, or they bring bigger cars like the Crown Victoria models or Lincolns,” said Edwards. “We also race trucks and vans together. As of now, we have 35 trucks and vans entered into the derby as well as 35 mini cars, 35 street-stock cars and 35 pro-stock cars, with the latter category being the highest-paying division with the winner taking home $5,000. The pro-stock cars have a lot more welding done to them and they take more time to build because they have high-dollar motors in them. Overall, the Hillbilly Dash Demolition Derby is a part of a touring group called the Unified Point Series.”
With professional demolition derby shows, safety comes first as the drivers get to do what everyday folks wish they could do — get on the dirt and see who has the smash-them-up driving skills to be the last driver standing.
“Honest and truthfully, my favorite part of the event is to see people get out and enjoy something together as a family, with everyone enjoying their time there,” said Edwards. “I love to put on a good show, and that is what we are there to do. But at the same time, I like to see a lot of people come out and get to have a good time with each other. Sometimes in the winter months, there’s not a lot of things to do. But, we already know that this demolition derby will definitely have a big crowd coming out for it because we have done really well with our early ticket purchases.
“We are also lucky to have 25 local sponsors this year, and they really chip in and help to make this event happen,” continues Edwards. “The support from the community has been awesome, including a lot of local drivers who have entered the show. They used to host indoor demolition derbies in Huntington years ago, but this will be the first one since 2015. Even at that derby in 2015, they only had 35 to 40 vehicles entered, while our event will feature 140 cars, trucks and vans on Saturday. When we announced this event, the 35 spots in the big street car class sold out in 48 seconds. We had 70 cars entered in less than 10 minutes. So, we are excited and looking forward to it.”
For more information, go to mountainhealtharena.com or call 304-696-5990.