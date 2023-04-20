The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Hillbilly Days 2023 will take place in downtown Pikeville on April 20, 21 and 22.

The event is one of Kentucky’s most popular festivals, featuring a variety of fun for the whole family. Food vendors, a carnival, and three stages of live music that offer an array of performances. Attendees can enjoy a parade, hillbilly outfits, a parade and many other attractions.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

