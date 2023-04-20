PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Hillbilly Days 2023 will take place in downtown Pikeville on April 20, 21 and 22.
The event is one of Kentucky’s most popular festivals, featuring a variety of fun for the whole family. Food vendors, a carnival, and three stages of live music that offer an array of performances. Attendees can enjoy a parade, hillbilly outfits, a parade and many other attractions.
Trace Adkins will bring the “Somewhere in America Tour” to Hillbilly Days 2023, featuring special guest James Barker Band on April 22.
2023 events schedule
Hillbilly Days Carnival, Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. Located at the Riverfill
Opening Ceremony, Thursday 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. located at Pikeville City Park
Hillbilly Degree Work, Thursday, Men 7 p.m. and Women 8 p.m. Friday, Men 6 p.m. and Women 7 p.m. located at the University of Pikeville Gymnasium
3 Stages of Live Music, Thursday through Saturday, located at Pikeville City Park
Appalachian Wireless Fireworks Show, Thursday at dark, reschedule to Friday in case of rain
Hillbilly Breakfast, Friday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. located at Thomas C. Cecil Mason Lodge, Downtown Pikeville
Stump Speaking, Saturday, 10 a.m. at the Historic Pike County Courthouse Square
Great Lakes Lumberjack Show, Friday and Saturday
Hillbilly Car Show, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at The connection Church Parking Lot
Hillbilly Parade, Saturday 2 p.m. on Hambley Blvd.
For more information on Hillbilly Days 2023, visit the website, www.hillbillydays.com or call 606-432-5063.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.
